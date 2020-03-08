Despite the birth of a Colorado legislator, the paid family leave bill feels labor pains

By Markian Hawryluk, Kaiser Health News

DENVER – When Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado state senator, gave birth to a child in January, she became the second state legislator to have a baby during a legislative season.

The first, Senator Barbara Holme, delivered just two days before lawmakers postponed almost 40 years ago. But because she was part of a Democratic minority at the time, nobody cared much about the votes Holme was missing, much less her need for paid maternity leave.

"That was the year I was born," said Pettersen, also a Democrat. "Unfortunately, we have not come very far from 1981."

Despite the incursions that women have made to enter the workforce and politics, paid family and medical leave remains a major obstacle in Colorado and much of the country. For each of the last six years, the Colorado legislature has considered bills to establish a state paid vacation program, but none have been approved. However, this year, with a Democratic governor, the Democratic control of the House of Representatives and the State Senate, more lawmakers than ever, many thought it would be the best opportunity for a paid license bill in the 30 years since Holme had her baby.

Pettersen has become something like an amateur child, perhaps an amateur mom, for this year's legislative momentum. While, undoubtedly, many male legislators have had children while serving, their fellow senators may find Pettersen's example difficult to ignore if a paid license bill is submitted.

“This is our opportunity to help the people of Colorado. And we're having it, even at our workplace, "said Pettersen, who took a month's paid leave from his legislative work. (Colorado lawmakers are allowed to take up to 40 days of fully compensated leave, but their salary is reduce if they are out for a longer time due to a non-medical illness).

Even so, even after a bipartisan working group reached a broad consensus this year for a mandatory paid family leave benefit administered by the state and financed through payroll taxes, Colorado residents may have to settle for something much less ambitious if something happens. The fight illustrates how divisive paid family leave can be in determining how to pay it.

Colorado lawmaker Brittany Pettersen has pledged to take her son, Davis, to the floor of the chamber for a crucial vote on paid family and medical leave, a tangible sample of what is at stake.

Legislative Obstacles

Under federal law, employers with 50 or more employees must give workers free time to discuss family or medical matters, including the birth of a child or the care of an elderly parent. But companies are not obliged to pay workers for that free time.

Many of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have backed paid vacations, and President Donald Trump's budget provided for a paid family vacation program. Congress is now considering the Medical and Family Insurance Permit Law, which would provide workers with up to 12 weeks of partial income for family leave, regardless of the size of the company, financed through a 2-cent payroll tax. for every $ 10 in wages. Congress passed a bill last year that will grant 12 weeks of paid family leave to federal employees beginning in October.

Some states have tried to fill in the gaps and, so far, eight states – California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington – along with the District of Columbia have established paid, funded family leave programs through payroll taxes. For a while, at least, Colorado seemed ready to join them.

Colorado Republicans have killed paid vacation bills in past years. But last year, when the Democrats took control, paid vacations seemed a possibility.

"It was then that all the details really began to matter," said Kathy White, deputy director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute, a nonprofit research and advocacy organization that backed a paid license benefit.

As a result, the 2019 paid license bill was the most pressing legislation in Colorado at that session, according to sponsors, with more than 200 registered lobbyists working on it. But, ultimately, legislators could not reach an agreement and instead established a working group to study the issue.

A broad consensus

The 13-member bipartisan panel spent months studying examples from other states and studies that analyzed the costs and benefits of providing family and medical leave. They reviewed more than 1,000 public comments sent in just 30 days.

In January, the working group issued its final recommendations with a broad consensus among its members. He supported what is called a state-managed social security model to collect a small payroll tax to cover the paychecks of those taking paid vacations.

"This has become a really big problem because the research is becoming very clear," White said. "We can see the difference between those who have permission and those who don't have permission or have to take an unpaid permit for care needs."

A review commissioned by the state found strong evidence that paid vacations reduced infant mortality by 10% to 13%, increased the rate of exclusive breastfeeding at 6 months, increased childhood immunization rates and improved maternal mental health .

But the recommendations of the working group met with the objections of several legislators, as well as Governor Jared Polis. He had asked the working group to consider other models of paid leave that were not a state program.

Some opposed the new payroll taxes, while others were concerned about the potential costs of the state if the payroll taxes do not collect enough. Critics have argued that paid vacation mandates offer employers little flexibility to meet the specific needs of an employee and can create an economic burden for businesses.

When Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado state senator, gave birth to her son, Davis, near the start of her state's four-month legislative session, she highlighted the lack of paid full family leave. A bill to add a state system that once seemed safe is stalling. In February, the sponsors of the bill had made a commitment that would require companies to offer paid family and medical free time, but would let employers determine how to provide that.

It is almost not the benefit expected by paid vacation advocates.

"I would have preferred a social security plan," said Democratic Senator Faith Winter, the main sponsor of the bill. "Ultimately, you could have a perfect bill that is not approved, or you could have a good bill that is approved."

Waning support

Now it is not clear if the compromise bill has given up too much ground to pass. Already, two of Winter's Democratic co-sponsors have withdrawn their names from the revised bill, questioning whether they will have enough votes.

"It is a great program with many details and affects all people in the state," said Winter. "When you start moving things that affect everyone and every business, that means everyone cares."

The coalition of nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups that press for a paid family and medical leave has support. Earlier this year, the proponents registered two paid voting measures for the November elections.

"Colorado families overwhelmingly want and expect the legislature to move forward with a plan to provide family and medical licenses this year," said Lynea Hansen, a spokesman for Colorado Families First, a nonprofit organization that has been pushing for of a paid license invoice. "If the legislature fails to pass a comprehensive policy, we plan to take this initiative to the voters."

It is unknown if the sponsors of the ballot measure will continue to press the issue if the legislature approves the compromise bill instead of all the defenders of state benefits sought.

"What happens if the legislature does something and is still not good enough for defenders?" asked Loren Furman, senior vice president of state and federal relations for the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, which has supported a paid license invoice. "Are they going to continue on the path of the voting initiative?"

At least, the additional time it took to modify the bill has allowed Pettersen to return from his maternity leave for a month in time to discuss the bill. Democrats have a narrow margin of 19-16 in the Senate and cannot count on a strict vote in the party line because some party members are hesitating in support of the new approach.

Pettersen has pledged to take his young son, Davis, to the floor of the chamber for the crucial vote, a tangible sample of what is at stake.

"It's just another reminder," he said. “There are numerous moms who have been chosen. But absolutely, having the experience that someone is going through it now will affect what we are talking about. "