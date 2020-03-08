Derby 3-0 Blackburn

Louie Sibley celebrated her full league debut with a memorable goal when a Derby team that lost Wayne Rooney beat Blackburn 3-0 to break the Rovers Championship's play-off hopes.

Rooney's absence was not felt when Sibley, 18, scored a rocket in the first half before Chris Martin sealed an impressive afternoon of work for the County.

Blackburn created shortly after Ben Brereton wasted an early opportunity and put a red card to John Buckley at the time of detention, as they lost the opportunity to climb to the top six.

How did Rams facilitate the victory?

Image:

Chris Martin scored twice against Blackburn



All the focus before the game was on Rooney, who was not on the team although the former England captain was on the ground. Graeme Shinnie replaced him in the midfield and Blackburn started hard, forcing a corner kick in the second minute Tosin Adarabioyo headed.

When the visitors won another in the ninth minute, the ball fell to Brereton but he shot from eight yards.

Derby created a good opening in the 19th minute with Shinnie preparing Martin, whose shot from inside the area was postponed.

There were strong claims from Derby for a penalty in the 23rd minute when Martyn Waghorn approached, but the home team took the lead four minutes later when Sibley fired an unstoppable 25-yard shot in the upper right corner.

Blackburn seemed nervous and Derby had a great opportunity to score again in the 37th minute when Craig Forsyth played against Waghorn, but couldn't lift the ball over Christian Walton.

It was only a temporary postponement because the second came four minutes later when Walton pushed Shinnie's momentum and Martin slipped into the rebound.

It was almost game, set and match in the 44th minute. Waghorn surrounded Walton, but his shot came out from inside a pole and headed for the goalkeeper's arms.

Blackburn needed a big improvement in the second half to return to the game, but Walton had to make a smart stop to turn around a free-kick from Waghorn.

Rovers won a free kick on the edge of the area in the 58th minute, but Adam Armstrong hit him against the wall and Ben Hamer made his first save of the note three minutes later when he turned behind a deflected shot by Amari Bell.

Derby's defense was beginning to be under pressure, but Blackburn could not find the quality or invention to return to the game.

And his hopes vanished in the 85th minute when Martin converted a penalty after Jason Knight was attacked by Captain Elliott Bennett before Buckley was sent to a late lunge at Curtis Davies.