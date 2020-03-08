DeAndre Jordan on the alleged role in Kenny Atkinson's departure from the Nets: & # 39; Bulls – & # 39;

After the Nets "mutually agreed to separate,quot; with coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday, the team raised their eyebrows by changing their initial lineup on Sunday to give DeAndre Jordan an advantage over Jarrett Allen.

Jordan was an addition of a lot of money the offseason along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and his place on the bench had been a topic of much discussion this year under Atkinson. Allen, who was selected by Brooklyn in 2017, has started 58 games this year. The change of alignment caused speculation that the newcomers had expelled Atkinson and forced Jordan to a high role.

Jordan vehemently denied those claims to journalists after the Nets beat the Bulls 110-107 on Sunday.

"Whatever you are saying and whatever the reports are bulls," Jordan said, and then added: "This is something that divides us as players and as an organization."

Jordan is a close friend of Irving, but the center said that meant nothing regarding the reasons for the unexpected departure of Atkinson.

"I'm close to Kyrie, but Wilson (Chandler) is a new player, Garrett Temple is a new player," Jordan said. "We're all new players, so if you're going to say new players, put it in the eight new players."

Jordan scored 11 points and secured 15 rebounds in 29 minutes on Sunday against Chicago. Allen contributed 11 points and five boards in 19 minutes.

The Nets, who currently do not have Irving or Durant due to an injury, are 29-34 and take first place in the Eastern Conference.