David Drysdale denied by Jorge Campillo in the Qatar Masters play-off | Golf news

Jorge Campillo proudly displays the Qatar Masters trophy

David Drysdale's long wait for a first victory in the European Circuit continues after the Scotsman was defeated by Jorge Campillo in the Qatar Masters of Commercial Bank.

The 44-year-old was playing in his 498 event and had a 10-foot putt in the final to finally enter the winners circle 21 years after his debut.

That attempt failed on the low side, but was still closer in the first two trips until 18, making his birdies after the Spaniard Campillo had exhausted two long efforts to increase the pressure.

Routine pairs followed for both men on the next two playoff holes, but, on the fifth attempt, Campillo rolled home from about 20 feet and this time Drysdale couldn't match him.

David Drysdale shakes hands with Campillo after the playoff

Campillo entered the day in the lead and was in control in the last nine, leading by two standing on tee 17 despite falling a shot in the previous hole.

However, his knockout in the penultimate hole went very far to the right, and the double bogey left him under 13 under Drysdale to organize the tiebreaker.

"I'm so proud now of the way I played in the play-off," said Campillo europeantour.com. "I just missed a shot and was able to do some putts.

Campillo celebrates after holing the winning putt

"I hit some good shots coming in the middle of the round, but you have to be patient, you have to work hard. I knew I was going to do some putts. It was a difficult victory, but I'm glad I did it." off.

"It's a great pair four, 18. A hard hole. David was making some great shots in the hole and I had to do some putts. Three birdies out of six over 18 to win is something to be proud of."

Drysdale missed a birdie putt on the 18th to win the regulation tournament

Drysdale scored a par 71 level, one better than Campillo, in regulation play to finish a shot ahead of Swede Niklas Lemke, Finn Kalle Samooja and Dane Jeff Winther.

Englishman Chris Paisley finished three shots of the tie after a close of 68, one ahead of compatriot Marcus Armitage and Scottish Scott Jamieson.