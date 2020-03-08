David Beckham's Inter Miami scored the first MLS goal but fell to the second straight loss | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML38360295f9cb106f7b153ac87e79ebe411% %MINIFYHTML38360295f9cb106f7b153ac87e79ebe412%





David Beckham's Inter Miami scored his first MLS goal, but he couldn't keep them from falling to a 2-1 loss at DC United.

Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring for Inter Miami in two minutes and thought they had added a second, but the goal was discarded by VAR due to a Roman Torres handball in the accumulation.

They suffered a new blow moments later when Torres was expelled, which means that Inter Miami had to play the remaining 36 minutes with 10 men.

Things went from bad to worse when Inter Miami when Yamil Asad matched from the penalty spot after Edison Flores was knocked down in the area.

The change was completed two minutes later when Frederic Brillant hit the winner of DC United to condemn Beckham to defeat.

The new team of the former England captain has no point after the consecutive defeats of his first two games.

Henry & # 39; s Montreal in the hands of Dallas

At Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas came from behind to tie 2-2 with Theyry Henry's Montreal Impact.

Maximiliano Urruti opened the scoring in the 59th minute for Montreal against his former club and doubled the lead with his second game nine minutes later.

However, Zdenek Ondrasek withdrew one for the hosts seven minutes from the time and in the sixth minute of the time of detention, Ricardo Pepi, 17, matched to win a point to Dallas.

Elsewhere, Minnesota He made two wins of two with an exciting 5-2 victory over San José earthquakes.

Sporting Kansas City enjoyed a throbbing 4-0 victory over Houston Dynamo.

New England Y Chicago fire He shared the loot at Gillette Stadium after a 1-1 draw.

In the meantime, Colorado Rapids made two wins of two with a 2-1 against Orlando city.

Younes Namli opened the scoring in the 64th minute, but Orlando equaled with less than ten minutes remaining through Christopher Mueller.

However, the Rapids won a winner at the last minute when Drew Moor headed home.

Real salt lake Y New York Red Bulls they continued their undefeated starts in the season, with a 1-1 draw at the Rio Tinto stadium.

Atlanta United He made two wins of two, beating FC Cincinnati 2-1.

Ezequiel Barco overtook Atlanta before former Fulham and Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman doubled the lead.

Cincinnati made one with Yuya Kubo, Brad Guzan, on the wrong foot, but Atlanta held on to victory.

Defending champions Seattle Sounders rescued a point against Columbus Crew after a 1-1 draw at CenturyLink Field.

LA Galaxy they remain without victories from their first two games, since they lost 1-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Finally, Toronto they got their first victory of the season thanks to a 1-0 victory against New York City FC.