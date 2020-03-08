Danny Tidwell of So You Think You Can Dance can happen in a car accident at age 35

This Friday, the So, you think you can dance The finalist, Danny Tidwell, died in a car accident. His brother, who was also a dancer, Travis Wall, confirmed that the 35-year-old reality show competitor passed away.

Page Six reported in an Instagram post from his brother on Saturday morning, in which he regretted the loss of his brother, whom he described as a gift. Wall said he was not ready to see him leave. Wall's post was especially tragic. He added near the end, "I can't believe this is real, I can't believe you're gone."

You can see his post below:

According to page six, Tidwell was a contestant during the third season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2007. It was the second. Coming from Norfolk, Virginia, the star was 22 years old at the time of the competition and danced contemporary music.

USA Today reported that Tidwell began dancing at an early age during an extracurricular program in Virginia. His teacher of the time, Denise Wall, noted that Tidwell was not registered at the school and often did not have supervision for a good part of the day.

Wall told The Virginia-Pilot in 2007 that he finally obtained legal guardianship over him, and that he came to live with her and her children at home. Denise soon took him home after obtaining legal guardianship, and became a family member, even referring to his other children as his brothers.

Travis Wall also competed in the same program, but in the previous season. He finished second. In a tribute to Twitter, 35, Debbie Allen, who was a judge during the Tidwell season, referred to him as a "dance genius."

Other executives and leading personalities of the television series, including co-creator and judge, Nigel Lythgoe, also shared their condolences on the social media platform, as did Comfort Fedoke, a contestant of the fourth season.

Comfort shared one of Tidwell's performances at IG.



