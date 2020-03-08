Daniel Craig has fun in no time to die during SNL performance

No time to die star, Daniel Craig, joked for his second host concert in Saturday night live, about eight years after its last appearance. The actor began his opening monologue with a series of No time to die Jokes after disappointing reprogramming of the movie.

Collider reported on Craig's performance in which he mocked Phoebe Waller-Bridge's connection to the film as one of the scriptwriters. At one point in the segment, James looks at the camera and says the classic Bond line, "the name is Bond, James Bond," and then squeezes his face while asking if it's bad that he likes the Pope.

Craig, although not known for his comedic performances, showed that he was capable of making jokes in what was essentially a three-minute parody mocking the movie. One scene, in particular, features Craig, dressed as Bond, meeting with Chloe Fineman.

You can check the appearance of the actor shortly in the following link:

As noted above, No time to die It was initially postponed in China after reports of the coronavirus, and many cinemas even closed temporarily to prevent the spread of the flu.

Due to the film's mass production and marketing budget, the film needs a solid international opening, including Chinese markets, to make a profit.

Later, it was revealed that the film was postponed internationally until November of this year, which may have side effects in the film business. The new James Bond movie will compete against Disney movies among other major producers.

Earlier this week it was reported that reprogramming of No time to die It could actually cost film studios about $ 30 million, which is not much compared to its expected gross of $ 1 billion, however, it is still a significant amount of money.

The temporary cancellation of the film can affect other businesses and product launches, such as the Omega watch company, which was in the midst of making a watch inspired by the new movie. Swatch also planned to launch a product inspired by the one Q uses in the movie.



