Daniel Craig confirms & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; as his last Bond movie

Universal paintings

During his performance as a guest host on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;, James Bond's five-time cartoonist makes fun of screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge and gives him a & # 39; preview & # 39; to his late movie 007.

Daniel Craig He has confirmed reports that he will not return for a sixth James Bond movie.

The guest actor was the host "Saturday night live"Over the weekend and at the top of the program he broke down rumors that suggested he was considering one more movie after the delayed release of"No time to die" in November.

In his monologue at the top of the comedy show, the Briton said: "This next James Bond movie will be the last, but it will be one of the best."

Then he scoffed at the screenwriter Phoebe Waller Bridge, suggesting that the new action blockbuster will have some gestures for his hit television drama "Flea bag", in which he played a dysfunctional 20 year old who falls in love with a priest.

"We got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; to come and help with the dialogue," he said. "It's not going to be that different, but occasionally I turn to the camera and say:" My name is Bond, James Bond … Is it bad that I like the Pope? "

He then offered a "preview" on "No Time to Die," during which he played an overly excited player surrounded by members of the "SNL" cast.

Later in the program, the delay related to the coronavirus of his film was mentioned in a joke, with regular "SNL" Colin Jost suggesting that the movie should be renamed & # 39; Time to Die & # 39 ;.