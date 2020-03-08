Dani Ceballos adds defensive advantage to his game to star in the evolution of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal | Soccer news

The soft and silky Dani Ceballos was destroyer and creator in the Arsenal victory over West Ham. His new approach summarizes his commitment to the vision of Mikel Arteta …



















FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against West Ham

If you had to guess who made the most tackles and interceptions in Arsenal's victory over West Ham, who would you go to? Who regained possession more times than any other man in the field?

Keep in mind that the Gunners had almost 80 percent of the ball in the first half and 69 percent overall. Would that make one of West Ham's tenacious central midfielders, Declan Rice or Mark Noble, leading candidates? A West Ham defender, maybe? Do not? Then Granit Xhaka of Arsenal would be the next candidate, right?

What about Dani Ceballos? The elegant and technical technical lender of Real Madrid? For anyone who was not at Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the name of Ceballos would probably have been on his list of ball winners.

Dani Ceballos led a series of statistics both in and out of possession against West Ham

However, there Ceballos was in the center of the park, throwing himself against rigging after rigging; reading the West Ham play and intercepting the ball six times.

The visitors did a physical test and Ceballos enjoyed the challenge, recording the best figures of the season for tackles and interceptions and recovering the ball for his side 14 times in total.

Make no mistake: once he got it back, Ceballos was excellent with the ball at his feet too. Ceballos injected energy into the sometimes mediocre Arsenal game, seeking to increase the pace with each race and move forward.

Dani Ceballos was a powerful midfield presence and repeatedly looked forward with his passes against West Ham

Along with those defensive statistics, he also recorded the best numbers in the game for successful passes (86) and, for the second consecutive game, Ceballos enjoyed more than 100 touches of the ball. Again, the two best seasons.

But that vitality in possession is almost taken for granted when it comes to Ceballos. He is a proven stylist, with skills perfected in Real Betis and Real Madrid and one of the best technicians of his generation of Spanish school graduates. That's why Unai Emery brought him to the north of London, when he imagined Ceballos as No. 10.

Dani Ceballos made 86 successful passes against West Ham, the most players on the field

Instead, it was the efforts of the 23-year-old player outside his possession and in the midfield that stood out against West Ham, and how he, like many of his Arsenal teammates, has acquired Arteta's vision.

In January, the Spanish media talked about Ceballos looking for a way out, the end of his loan period for the entire season.

With Euro 2020 on the horizon, Ceballos, returning from a two-month hamstring injury dismissal, needed game time and Arteta's decision not to rush him to return to the first team had the midfielder worried. Or at least that was the story.

Does it fight or fly? Ceballos's response has revealed a lot about his personality, but he also underlined his adaptation and commitment to Arteta's style, which requires that each player bring intensity to the defense.

Dani Ceballos regained possession 14 times for Arsenal against West Ham, more than any other player

Ceballos emptied the tank against West Ham, covering more ground than any other player on the field, but still gathered the energy to launch a 94-minute clearance in the line while the opposition sought a last-sigh leveler.

"I am really happy with Dani and what he is bringing to the team at the moment," Arteta said last week. "It took a while after his injury to reach the level he has and that I have seen in the past. Now he is performing much better and that is why he is playing many more games."

Arteta would not be attracted to Ceballos's long-term future or if Arsenal was seeking the option of a permanent agreement. But right now Ceballos, the new Ceballos, is at the heart of this Arsenal team and is driving its unlikely increase to the Champions League qualifying places.

It would not be a surprise to see him shine again Wednesday night against Manchester City.