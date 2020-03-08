Dallas County Petitions for Counting Super Tuesday Results – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County is asking for a recount of the results of the Super Tuesday primary after officials said they found discrepancies in 44 USB sticks on that March 3 election day.

Dallas County election administrator Toni Pippins-Poole issued a statement Saturday saying the county is asking the district court to allow a recount.

According to Pippins-Poole, the 44 USB drives of the enclosure machines were not counted in Super Tuesday.

"Of the 44 USB sticks, 16 were not received in a timely manner to the Elections Department and 28 were from voting machines that were not scheduled to be used but were used by volunteer election officials," he said in a statement.

Pippins-Poole said he consulted with the Texas Secretary of State before asking for a recount. She said there are backup copies of ballots that she is asking for authorization to retell.

"If the Court grants this petition, the Dallas County Elections Department will publish a notice of the count and make the results publicly available as soon as possible," said Pippins-Poole.