DaBaby hopes to apologize directly to the woman who apparently slapped at the Tampa Show

The rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He was caught on camera attacking a fan as he headed to the stage at Whiskey North, causing a burst of other concert goers.

Rapper Dababy He could face assault charges after lashing out at a female fan during a show in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, March 7.

According to the video images obtained by TMZ, the rap star seems to slap the woman as she headed to the stage in Whiskey North, which caused a fan burst, which ended the show.

DaBaby didn't even perform a song before leaving the stage with a lot of boos.

He had left the place when the police arrived, but his alleged victim was given a form that he can file with the State Attorney's Office if he wants to press charges and continue the case.

Meanwhile, the rap star, the real name Jonathan Kirk, issued an apology through an Instagram video, saying: "I sincerely apologize. I do. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on your phone . But you know, keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you got the flash so close to me … "

"A lot of people did it, they didn't put it as close as you did, but a lot of people got my attention, and that's fine. That's why I signed up. But of all the fans, how many? People know how to approach? Just zoom in instead of getting into the mother's eye with the phone. "

"But I apologize that there was a woman on the other end. I think at this time, you know that it is a well known fact that man or woman would have responded in the same way."

He added: "I would love to apologize in person … I would love to improve the situation anyway."

DaBaby has not had the best start of the year: he was arrested on charges of robbery in Miami, which led to an arrest warrant in Texas related to assault charges.