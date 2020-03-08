Da Baby issues an apology after a viral video shows him hitting a fan

Last night, Da Baby made an appearance in Tampa, however, things didn't end too well after he was seen hitting a fan in the crowd. The images of the event showed that the fan had a light on his face, instead he was seen hitting the fan.

When the video began to go viral, Da Baby turned to social media to tell him what happened and what made him react that way. He said: “I got $ 10,000 for whoever has a good angle. Shawty hit me in the eye with her phone.

He proceeded to publish another clip of the incident to show that she had the entire phone in her face and made contact with her face. He put a legend in the video and said: "Who knows the name of the government, so my attorney can it be activated?

Shortly after, Da Baby turned to social networks to issue a public apology to the fan. The said In a video posted on his Instagram story, “I sincerely apologize. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on that phone. But you know, keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you have a flash so close to me, which is fine, no problem. A lot of people did it, they didn't put it as close as you put it, but a lot of people got my attention and that's fine, that's why I signed up, that's the risk I take when I'm getting to organize a show for my fans. "

He continued to suggest that the fan should have extended his phone instead of hitting him in the eye.

Check out his full apology below:

According to TMZPolice sources said the victim said that Da Baby had made a mistake when he hit her. She claims that it was the woman next to her who really hit him. Once the authorities arrived, Da Baby had already left the place, and the woman who was beaten had no visible injuries, and rejected EMS's attention when asked if she needed treatment.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94