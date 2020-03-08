Da Baby assaults a fan after she "hits him,quot; with her phone – Fans react

Da Baby has got used to getting revenge on her own hands. This time, he was seen assaulting a woman at his concert in Tampa.

The discordant images originally looked like the rapper simply slapped a random fan as he headed to the stage. However, that is not the case.

Unfortunately, the story does not seem to be better once the foreground of what happened went viral. In the video, you see a woman who seems to try to take a picture with the artist by hitting him on the face with his phone before he hits her hard.

TMZ reports that he could not even act because the raven booed him for the shocking incident.

He then turned to social networks to offer $ 10k to anyone who has images of the woman who hit him first.

Most viewers agree that the phone hit his face by accident and that he should not react like that to a fan, especially a woman.

After the video was published in The Neighborhood Talk, comments arrived.

& # 39; she was recording it and someone pushed it against him, his phone touched his face, he should already be used to it, he is a celebrity. Your fans are going to be understood with you, he was not the right man … he was right LOOKING AT ALL THE THING *** S *** SAD THE WAY HE DID & # 39 ;, commented an eyewitness.

‘I am sorry that this still does not excuse your constant violent behavior. Stop making excuses for each situation, "added a follower.

‘You may not be so quick to react. You were walking in a crowd. I'm pretty sure it was an accident. Slapping a woman is unforgivable. Save those 10k for that demand. I should be trying to find her to move on and settle, "added another.

While another said: ‘Idc. I hope you get locked up for this. 🤷🏾‍♀️ Yes, I said it. Can you imagine going to see your favorite rapper and hitting you on the ground after you accidentally hit him with your phone? "

This is not the first or the second time that Suge's musician puts his hands on fans, but this is the first time that most comments seem to agree that he was wrong.



