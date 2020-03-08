Da Baby apologizes to Fan who assaulted him and asks him to be respectful

After a video of Da Baby hitting a fan turned viral, the rapper offered an apology. In the apology, he also asks the unknown fan to be more respectful.

In a video that made its round in several blogs and got thousands of comments, the artist is seen being hit in the face by a phone with a bright flash that made him hit her.

It turns out that he did not know that the fan was a woman and did not realize that the incident could have been an accident.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Da Baby discusses his point of view and says he wants the fan to communicate with his people so he can apologize properly.

‘I sincerely apologize. I make. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on your phone. But you know, keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you had the flash so close to me. Which is fine, no problem. A lot of people did it, they didn't put it as close as you put it, but a lot of people got my attention, and that's fine. For that I signed up. But of all the fans, how many people know how to approach? Just make an approach instead of getting into the damn eye with the phone. But I apologize that there was a woman on the other end. I think that at this moment, you know that it is a well known fact that man or woman would have responded in exactly the same way. "

He went on to say that the fan should be respectful.

Do you think his apology was sincere? Do you think the fan should sue?



