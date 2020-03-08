Curry warriors gather to beat the 76ers, 118-114 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0e923a1dfa389f69699a18c5b751138811% %MINIFYHTML0e923a1dfa389f69699a18c5b751138812%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night to break a 10-game losing streak at home .

Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors lost most of the game and had a loss of eight entering the last quarter.

Curry, who returned from an absence of 58 games to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held back. The Warriors called it seasonal flu and said Curry has started treatment. The team also said that Curry does not have a specific risk of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

"I know his little son was ill for a couple of days, so his son probably got it," said Golden State coach Steve Kerr. "Our doctors checked it and it's the basic flu."

Philadelphia was missing the stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Golden State also lacked Draymond Green.

Damion Lee's three-point play put Golden State ahead 113-111. Tobias Harris responded with a 3-point lead, but was called for a three-second violation in the next possession of Philadelphia after Lee's lost 3-point shot.

After Paschall made his two free throws, the Sixers missed three consecutive shots, including a 32-foot Shake Milton bridge. Mychal Mulder then made two free throws and Philadelphia regained the ball, but Furkan Korkmaz left the field.

Lee finished with 24 points and six rebounds to help the Warriors avoid being swept by the Sixers in the season series. Mark Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Golden State won at Chase Center for the first time since January 18.

Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The Sixers fell half a game behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the East.

TIP-INS

76ers: Embiid has missed five consecutive games and will be reevaluated early next week. Josh Richardson (concussion) did not play.

Warriors: Golden State avoided its first run of 11 consecutive losses at home from 1997-98. … Kevon Looney (hip pain) also showed up. Looney has not played since February 29 and will be reevaluated in three weeks.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

76ers: Play the Pistons on Wednesday to start a four-game home stay.

Warriors: introduces the Clippers on Tuesday night. Golden State has lost both games against Los Angeles this season.

