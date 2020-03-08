CSULB Students and advisors Self-quarantine amid fears of contact with coronavirus at the D.C. Conference. – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Several students and advisors from California State University in Long Beach are in quarantine due to coronavirus concerns.

Ten students and two advisors attended a conference of 18,000 people in Washington, D.C., where three people ended up positive for the virus, according to university officials.

Cristy Fajardo of CBS2 / KCAL9 reports that people who tested positive for the conference have no connection to the CSULB campus. However, university officials asked the participants for a self-quarantine as a precaution. They say that one of the CSULB participants lived in student housing. That individual has been housed in a private room where meals are delivered and the area has been disinfected. Other participants of the CSULB conference under their own quarantine live off campus, according to university officials.

University officials say there is no reason to believe that those under quarantine contracted COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus.

They emphasize that CSULB has no known or confirmed cases.