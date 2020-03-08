Cruise passengers will be quarantined at the Texas base, says Governor Abbott – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott says that many Americans on a cruise off the coast of California will be transferred to a military base in San Antonio to analyze the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes.

Governor Abbott said in a press release on Sunday that "approximately 90 Texans,quot; are among the unspecified number of US citizens expected to arrive at Lackland Air Force Base. It was not clear when the group would arrive.

The group is among more than 3,500 people from 54 countries aboard the Grand Princess.

At least 21 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus. Abbott said the passengers would be quarantined at the base.

