Richard Hannon is leaning towards bet365 Craven Stakes bets next month at Newmarket for Threat before his return to the headquarters of the 2000 Qipco Guipias.

The Marlborough driver has assigned the Mile Group Three award as a possible starting point for Footstepsinthesand's son, who is only 16-1 for the initial Classic of the season.

Although he only finished fifth at Middle Park Stakes in Newmarket in October on his first start at Group One level, Threat had previously highlighted his talent with the victories of Group Two at Gimcrack in York and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster.

He said: "We are extremely happy with how it went during the winter.

"Physically it has grown and mentally it has grown, what I had to do because I was a little restless sometimes last year. A lot of the good form of two years revolves around it."

"Since he has already been to Newmarket and won his maid there and drove him, we could go for the Craven, but nothing is written in stone yet."

While Threat has yet to run more than seven stadiums, Hannon is confident he shouldn't have trouble reaching a mile.

"He is from Footstepsinthesand, which was a miler, and we hope he will get the mile, and we believe he will."

"He is very relaxed, which gives him all the possibilities of getting the trip."

"Charlie's Pinatubo horse (Appleby) will be a hard horse to beat in the Guineas, but you can't escape a horse, and the threat is very good."

Hannon believes that the impressive winner of the York sales race, Mums Tipple, who finished two places behind Threat in the Middle Park in its final start, could be more suitable for 2,000 Irish guineas.

He said: "It has always been a huge horse and I really didn't need to develop much during the winter.

"We will take a look at some of the tests for him, but I think it could be more an 2,000 horse Guinean horse. I think a flat track fits him better."

"We could even pass the test group tests with him, because his big victory was only in a sales race."

Hannon hopes last year's Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner, King Of Change, can continue to establish himself as one of the best competitors this season, starting with a possible start in Group Two at bet365 Mile in Sandown.

He said: "He left that great Ascot race. I would like to think he can do well in that mile division again this year. He has a very light race and I hope there is more to come."

"First we will consider going to Sandown for the Mile Mile of bet365, then to the Lockinge or directly to the Lockinge. After that, then you will be thinking of returning to Ascot for Queen Anne."