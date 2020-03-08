CPAC assistant has the coronavirus, officials say

An assistant at a conservative conference where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke last week tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event organizer.
The organizer, the American Conservative Union, which organizes the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC, said the assistant was exposed to the virus before the four-day event and tested positive on Saturday.
"This assistant had no interaction with the president or vice president and never attended the events in the main hall." the group said in a statement. "The Trump administration is aware of the situation and we will continue to communicate regularly with all appropriate government officials."
The assistant has been quarantined in New Jersey, according to the statement.
Trump said Saturday he was not worried that the infections seemed to approach the White House.
"No, I'm not worried at all, no," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago farm in Florida, where he spent the weekend.
He said he had no plans to reduce his campaign demonstrations even though other large meetings of people were being canceled across the country.
"We will have great demonstrations," he said.
Praising health officials for "fantastic work," he added, "We have had tremendous cooperation with other countries and around the world and we have made very, very difficult, very strong and strict borders."
Stephanie Grisham, White House press secretary, said in a statement that "there was no indication that President Trump or Vice President Pence met or were very close to the assistant."
"The president's doctor and the United States Secret Service have been working closely with White House staff and several agencies to ensure that all precautions are taken to support the first family and the entire White House complex to safe and healthy, "Grisham said.
Others who spoke at the conference included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and Elaine Chao, the secretary of transportation. Also in attendance were Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and adviser, and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son.
Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland said in a statement that the New Jersey Department of Health informed state health officials that the person who tested positive for the virus was in Maryland from February 27 to March 1, attending the conference in National Harbor.
The statement says that those who attended or worked at the conference "may be at risk,quot; of contracting the virus.
"Due to the scale of this conference, we urge attendees experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately contact their health care provider," said Mr. Hogan.
The American Conservative Union said the event attracted thousands.
Group president Matt Schlapp said he had "incidental interaction with the person,quot; and added: "I feel bad for my friend who is in the hospital."
"We've talked to him," said Schlapp. "Sounds really good,quot;.
Alexandra Altman, spokesman for Governor Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey, says the assistant who tested positive for the coronavirus is a 55-year-old man and lives in Englewood, New Jersey.
Health officials said the man was hospitalized and was in stable condition.
At the conference, Trump gave his administration good marks for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while his interim cabinet chief at that time, Mick Mulvaney, said in a separate speech that journalists were promoting the coronavirus because "they think that this will do it. " knock down the president. "
Mulvaney also minimized concerns about the virus.
"The flu kills people," he said. “This is not Ebola. It is not SARS, it is not MERS. It is not a death sentence; it's not the same as the Ebola crisis. "
Founded in 1974, the CPAC was for years an important meeting where established libertarians and Republicans mixed with marginal conservative activists. This year, the theme of the conference was "The United States against Socialism," and it became a stage for Trump and his top advisors and allies to fire their grassroots messages and market test for the 2020 presidential elections.
Republicans who broke up with the president and his agenda, such as Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, were not invited to the conference, and the mention of Mr. Romney's name by a conservative speaker caused boos at the hearing.
Peter Baker, Annie Karni and Tracey Tully contributed the reports.
