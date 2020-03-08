CPAC assistant has the coronavirus, officials say

An assistant at a conservative conference where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke last week tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event organizer.

The organizer, the American Conservative Union, which organizes the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, DC, said the assistant was exposed to the virus before the four-day event and tested positive on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLb156c328ae53d01dd94fd0b5c5aafeee11% %MINIFYHTMLb156c328ae53d01dd94fd0b5c5aafeee12%

"This assistant had no interaction with the president or vice president and never attended the events in the main hall." the group said in a statement. "The Trump administration is aware of the situation and we will continue to communicate regularly with all appropriate government officials."

The assistant has been quarantined in New Jersey, according to the statement.

Trump said Saturday he was not worried that the infections seemed to approach the White House.