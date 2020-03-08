Coronavirus that affects church traditions; East Bay Pastor cares about Easter service in doubt – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – Throughout the Bay area on Sunday morning, people gathered in churches and places of worship. But in the midst of fear of the coronavirus, some of the usual traditions have been neglected.

At Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, the Masses left on their regular schedule, but the coronavirus helped remind people of what the true meaning of "communion,quot; really is.

Cristo Rey is normally a very united congregation, but Sunday Mass was a matter of no intervention. The source of holy water had disappeared, replaced by disinfectant containers. The Lord's prayer was said without holding hands and the sign of peace was given with a gesture instead of a handshake.

"We are so used to being very demonstrative and embraced," said parishioner Pam DeBernardi. "This is very difficult for me, not to touch anyone."

The hosts, the communion bread, were placed in the palm instead of on the tongue and the workers used hand sanitizers before and after administering the communion. The pastor of the church, p. Paulson Mundanmani, asked for precautions but says he also knows the importance of human touch.

"Small things are very important, even just holding hands together during,quot; Our Father. "People feel they belong to a community," the Father. Paulson said. “But if you ask me, can we live without it? Absolutely."

"It makes you think, doesn't it?" said church assistant Joe McGhee. "Sometimes I don't think, but I did it this morning."

And that is the point: make people take the virus seriously. After Mass, p. Paulson left the church without greeting the people. He says that with the shortage of priests, if he gets sick, there would be no one left to celebrate Mass. In fact, as the outbreak spreads, it even worries that this year's Easter service may be in doubt.

"We are not there, but I am very skeptical," he said. “It could happen that there are almost no people for masses at that time. It's possible."

The p. Paulson says there have been cases of disease outbreaks in the past, but this is the first time in his 30 years as a priest who believes churches could begin to close. Even so, he is a man of God and believes that people's faith can help them overcome this crisis. But anyway, he is also willing to trust the old adage that the Lord helps those who help themselves.

In addition to small changes, there are also larger ones. The parish announced that it canceled its St. Patrick's Day fundraising dinner, an annual event that has lasted for decades.