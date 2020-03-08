Coronavirus patient had ties to Denver Country Club, risk to the public considered low

%MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38111% %MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38112%

One of the eight people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Colorado is a member of the Denver Country Club.

The member visited the club for the last time on February 26 and began having symptoms late last week, club spokesman Andy Boian said Sunday. The man, who is also the father of a student at St. Anne's Episcopal School, was one of six people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado on Friday, which raised the total number of allegedly positive cases to eight in the state.

%MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38113% %MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38114%

Boian said the Denver Country Club, located on East First Avenue, took several precautions after learning of the member's positive test.

%MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38115% %MINIFYHTML6d8304fff96a5eb8184d4dff68def38116%

"We have disinfected every inch of the club, we have informed all employees and staff of strict adherence to the CDC protocol of washing their hands, staying away from work if they feel any symptoms, and we are being liberal about those who they don't feel well and I want to stay at home; they are told to stay at home, "he said.

COVID-19 spreads mainly when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and those who are within 6 feet of an infected person are at greater risk. Those who test positive for the disease should undergo quarantine and remain isolated from others until public health officials determine that it is safe for them to reintegrate.

The country club member did not visit the club after presenting symptoms and also did not visit high traffic areas of the club, Boian said. Denver Country Club is still open to business as usual, he added.

"We felt very confident that the club is very clean," he said.

The club member is one of two cases of COVID-19 reported in Denver County, and authorities have determined that none of those patients visited any place where they could expose a significant number of people after they felt symptomatic. St. Anne's Episcopal School sent the students home early Friday after hearing about the positive test of the father to do a deep cleansing over the weekend; Classes will return normally on Monday.

Other cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Douglas, Eagle, El Paso and Summit counties. Another 44 tests for the disease were conducted in Colorado on Saturday, and at least 208 tests have been negative, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. All positive tests are considered presumptive until verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, most cases in Colorado have been linked to international travel, and health officials said Friday there was no immediate need for Colorado residents to interrupt their routines by staying at home.

The CDC urges people to use basic hygiene to reduce the risk of infection, such as hand washing, disinfectants and hand sanitizers. The agency suggests that people avoid touching high traffic surfaces in public areas, such as elevator buttons, handrails and door handles, and suggests that people make an effort to avoid crowded areas with poor ventilation.

The agency also recommends that residents have additional food and medications on hand in case residents need to isolate themselves.

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Those who think they might be infected should call their usual doctor.

For more information about the virus, call 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, send an email to [email protected] or visit cdc.gov or colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019 -novel-coronavirus.