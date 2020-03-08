Coronavirus outbreak in Europe worsens, with Italy at the forefront

%MINIFYHTMLee837f831674701c8b8631734437eabd11% %MINIFYHTMLee837f831674701c8b8631734437eabd12%

Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that the ship, with more than 3,500 people on board, would land in a non-commercial port, but did not say when or where.

On Saturday morning, a Coast Guard cutter evacuated a seriously ill passenger from the ship, in a case unrelated to the coronavirus, the cruise company said in a statement. The Coast Guard delivered protective equipment, including gloves and facial masks to the helicopter ship on Friday night.

Ms. Clark, 76, and her husband, Joe Clark, 81, of Oakdale, Calif., Said they had been watching the news constantly and were angry when they heard President Trump say Friday he preferred that the ship not docked in the United States because that would increase the number of US cases.

"As US citizens we have the right to be back on American soil," Clark said.

Clark, a retired real estate agent, said she was horrified. "We're just numbers for him," he said. On Saturday, Princess Cruises executives said the authorities had not yet told them where or when the Grand Princess would dock.

Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, told reporters at a conference call that she was disappointed that the federal government had announced the results of the passenger and crew tests on Friday before informing the company about them.

Of 46 people tested for the virus, 21 were positive, most of them crew members.

Grant Tarling, the company's medical director, said the Centers for Disease Control did not inform the cruise company how many other people on the ship, which transports more than 3,000 people, would be examined.

Dr. Tarling said the company believed the virus was brought aboard the ship by a passenger from Placer County, who had boarded the ship on February 11 and landed on February 21.