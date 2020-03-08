Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the second case of COVID-19 – Up News Info

Health officials confirmed on Sunday the second alleged case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says that the infected person is a 50-year-old resident of Carver County who was probably exposed to COVID-19 while traveling through Europe at the end of February.

The patient developed symptoms on March 2 and received care on March 7. Samples were sent to the MHD Public Health Laboratory and the test was positive on Sunday afternoon.

The patient remains in isolation. MDH says they are working to identify those with whom the infected person has come into contact and will ask them to quarantine for 14 days from the time of exposure. They will also be monitored for symptoms.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread mainly by respiratory droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs. In addition, it can spread when people touch contaminated surfaces by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

For more information about coronavirus, you can find it on the MDH Coronavirus website.