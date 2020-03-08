Coronavirus could affect the Tottenham Champions League game and the Europa League of Wolves draw | Soccer news





The second leg of the Tottenham Champions League against RB Leipzig may be in doubt due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The impact of the coronavirus could mean that the Europa League game of the Wolves against Olympiakos is played behind closed doors and cast doubt on the Spurs Champions League game against RB Leipzig.

Tottenham is expected to play in Leipzig on Tuesday, but the German health minister has asked organizations to reconsider the celebration of any event in the country due to attracting more than 1,000 people.

All games continued in the Bundesliga on Sunday, but 550 fans of Borussia Monchengladbach, which is in an area affected by the virus, took advantage of an offer to reimburse their tickets for Saturday's game against Borussia Dortmund.

The wolves are scheduled to play the first leg of their round of 16 match at the Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Thursday.

The Greek government announced on Sunday that spectators were prohibited from participating in all professional sporting events during the next fortnight due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Olympiakos will announce the final decision after a meeting with its government and UEFA officials on Monday.

The wolves have already sold 1,000 tickets for the game, while the return to Molineux is scheduled for March 19.

The representative of the Ministry of Health of Greece, Sotirios Tsiodras, said that seven new cases of coronavirus had been reported in the country, with a total of 73.