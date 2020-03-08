Cold of the arch that aggravates the defensive problems of CU Buffs – Up News Info

After registering the second lowest 3-point percentage of the Tad Boyle era last season, the Colorado Buffaloes spent the offseason trying to improve their long-range aim.

For the most part, that work has been a resounding success during the 2019-20 season. However, the Buffs are struggling to unfreeze from a cold wave that hit CU at the most inopportune moment.

The defeat on Saturday in Utah was painful on several fronts for the Buffs, as it extended the regular losing streak from the end of the season to four. He also pulled CU out of his goal of the entire season to land among the top four in the league and receive a first-round goodbye at the Pac-12 Conference tournament this week in Las Vegas.

Instead, the Buffs will be the sixth seed, with a first-round showdown on Wednesday against the 11th state of Washington (9:30 p.m. MT, Red Pac-12). While the defensive recession of the team remains the main culprit for the Buffs slippage, going cold from the 3-point range has put more pressure on that defense in trouble.

"I have no problem with our effort (in Utah) and our competitive spirit, but we missed some really good looks in the first half and the second half that were not reduced," Boyle said. “When you do that, you put a lot of pressure on your defense. I left the waiting time (late) saying that this is the way we are supposed to win this game, we have to win it in defense. We could not do that. It is not where it should be from the point of view of reliability. "

During the losing streak of four games, the Buffs have transformed from an established team to challenge the program record by a percentage of 3 points to one that, if current trends continue, could leave the top 10 3-point marks in team history

In the last four games, the Buffs have shot only .240 (23 of 96) from a 3-point range, lowering the team's percentage from .375 to .359. There is a lot of guilt for everyone. Seniors Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert combined to go 6-for-9 in triples against USC on February 20, the Buffs' last victory before the losing streak. In the four games since then, the senior duo has gone 7- for-29 from the goal.

The owner McKinley Wright IV connected a pair of three in a timely manner on Saturday in Utah, and although connecting from long distance is not his main responsibility in any game, he still has 3 of 18 in the last three games. However, the player who needs CU most to get back on track is D’Shawn Schwartz.

Earlier this year, the Colorado Springs junior wing looked like it could run in the .474 percentile of the .474 Levi Knutson single season team, as Schwartz registered a long-range mark of .483 (29- para- 60) through the game without a conference. Schwartz endured a foreseeable fall once the competition warmed up with the start of the conference calendar, however, after going 3-for-5 in Oregon on February 13, Schwartz still had a 3-point mark of .414. However, in the six games since then, Schwartz has gone 5 of 26 from long range, lowering his season percentage to .372 overall and .286 in the Pac-12 game.

Schwartz enjoyed several open glances that went wrong during Saturday's defeat in Utah, and he would have suffered his third goalless start in the last six games had it not been for a bucket in a difficult opportunity in the lane at the end of the second half. .

"D’Shawn, he is a boy at the beginning of the season who shot 45 percent of three. He has to be able to make shots," Boyle said. "We have some good shooters in this team. Shane, Lucas, D'Shawn, all good shooters. Eli (Parquet) is a good shooter. Maddox (Daniels) is a good shooter. I know McKinley can do three, we just ask that do a lot. The guys we don't ask to do so much with the ball in their hands, when they get the ball they have to be ready for the throw.

“We talked about that at halftime (in Utah). We talked about that in our waiting times. Be ready to shoot, have your legs ready, be ready to step forward and tear them down when the opportunity presents itself. But we couldn't do that enough (in Utah). We put a lot of pressure on our defense, and our defense was not good enough again (in Utah). It was better, but it wasn't good enough to win a game as a visitor. "

Pac-12 tournament T-Mobile Arena – Las VegasWednesday first roundGame 1: No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah, 1 p.m., Red Pac-12Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Washington, 3:30 p.m., Red Pac-12

Game 3: No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 10 California, 7 p.m., Red Pac-12Game 4: No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Washington State, 9:30 p.m., Red Pac-12

Thursday quarterfinalsGame 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Oregon, 1 p.m., Red Pac-12Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 4 USC, 3:30 p.m., Red Pac-12

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 2 UCLA, 7 p.m., Red Pac-12Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 of the State of Arizona, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Friday, semifinalsGame 9: Semifinal 1, 7 p.m., Red Pac-12Game 10: Semifinal 2, 9:30 p.m., FS1

SaturdayGame 11: Pac-12 Championship, 8:30 p.m., FS1