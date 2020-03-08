CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Liverpool is two victories from the Premier League title, which after Manchester City was defeated 2-0 by Manchester United in Old Trafford. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay with United goals.

Chelsea continues to press for the Champions League standings after they beat Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Ranger will enter the Old Firm derby next weekend against Celtic after a 1-0 victory against Ross County. Ryan Kent with the Rangers goal.

England Women get their first victory in the She Believes Cup. Ellen White left the bench to mark the winner against Japan.

France can no longer win the Grand Slam of the Six Nations after being defeated 28-17 by Scotland. The defeat of France means that England now tops the Six Nations table.

Wigan is back on top of the Super League after beating Hull KR by 30 points to 16. Steel man Jackson Hastings with two attempts for the Warriors.