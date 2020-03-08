Claressa Shields is conquering weight divisions in a style similar to Floyd Mayweather | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML817c4fa153327233b6442e75ab3b816311% %MINIFYHTML817c4fa153327233b6442e75ab3b816312%





Claressa Shields has become a three peso champion in just 10 fights

Dressed as part queen and part gladiator, the shields of Claressa & # 39; T-Rex & # 39; they went to the ring with a confidence that belied the magnitude of the battle ahead.

On a walk through the centuries, Shields and his entourage performed a choreographed routine for & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; of Beyoncé, who finished properly with Shields being crowned and dressed.

About 20 minutes later, Shields, 24, easily surpassed Croatian Ivana Habazin to add the WBC and WBO light middleweight unified championships to her undisputed middleweight crown.

In just 10 professional fights, Shields has become the fastest boxer, male or female, to win world titles in three weight classes, beating players like Vasiliy Lomachenko, who accomplished the feat in his 12th professional start.

The charismatic personality of the undefeated Shields, the electrifying spectacle, the performance of elite level championships and the amazing ability to support their flaunts in the ring have led to comparisons with Floyd Mayweather.

Like Mayweather, Shields was born in Michigan. Mayweather grew up in Grand Rapids while Shields grew up in Flint.

In each of their fights, Shields sympathizes with the residents of Flint by placing real blue braids of 85 inches in their hair to highlight the current water crisis in the city.

In February, Shields was one of six women honored with a sculpture in Flint, part of a project entitled & # 39; Honoring Heroines and Humanitarians: Women who have contributed to a better life for everyone in this community & # 39 ;.

"I'm overwhelmed," says Shields. "I dreamed of achieving certain things in my life, but some things that I had not dreamed of are happening to me. I am honored to be recognized with a sculpture in Flint. I will take this recognition and raise Flint higher." "

Shields has come a long way to reach the heady heights of women's boxing.

My name is GWOAT (the greatest woman of all time). I have manifested my entire career. Claressa shields

Mayweather's father was a small drug dealer, Shields' mother struggled with alcohol. Shields used to get into fights at school, so for her, like so many other fighters throughout history, boxing was a constructive way to channel her anger.

But Shields' troubled start in life did not stop him from daring to be great. She has always been a great believer in the power of positive thinking and of saying things to existence. "My name is GWOAT. I've manifested it all my career," says Shields.

"Now, I have made history, in the Olympic Games with two gold medals and in the professionals with world titles in three weight divisions in only 10 fights, history that no man or woman has made."

"What I think I can do, I can do it. With prayer and hard work, I have accomplished everything so far and will continue to do so."

Similar to the Mayweather era, there are few legitimate threats to the Shields domain.

While reigning as the undisputed middleweight champion (160Ib) and unified lightweight middleweight champion (154Ib), Cecilia Braekhus is the undisputed champion of welterweight (147Ib).

When asked what he thought about negotiating a 150-pound weight to help fight with Braekhus, Shields' response was quick and unambiguous.

"I can do 150 pounds, but, before I even consider doing that, I want to have your paper signature first. Nobody is setting hydration limits on me, which I know I would try to do."

"I don't want Cecilia's belts, I want her heart. In the ring, I'm super competitive and I want to destroy her."

But a recent online dispute involving Shields has given way to an unexpected rivalry of a bygone era. On his Instagram account, Shields curiously thanked the possibility of a fight with former 42-year-old retired champion Laila Ali.

Apart from the highest payday of his career for Shields, it's hard to see what he would have to gain by fighting a post-prime Ali.

Shields gives it its own spin: "I see it as a torch step or maybe I taking the torch," she says.

"Laila was a good fighter in her day. A payday is never bad, but I see it works like all my other fights: a close or a KO. Even at her best, I could have defeated her." "

Ali aside, if Shields participated in a "fantasy fight,quot; with a woman fighter from a different era, she says she would join herself with the former three-peso world champion and induced from the hall of fame, Anne Wolfe, who is widely considered to be the best fighter in the history of women's boxing.

"I would choose Wolfe's fight because she had everything I have: skills, power and speed," says Shields.

As expected, Shields believes she would have raised her hand in victory at the end of the fight. "I think the fight would be a victory for me. I would have to be smart in the first rounds, take it to the body in the intermediate rounds and have a stiff jab and combinations to finish."

Shields has only tried defeat once, in the ranks of fans. Ironically, it was at the hands of a fighter who would begin his professional career with Mayweather Promotions.

Shields was only 17 when Savannah Marshall delivered her first and only defeat, which was at the 2012 World Championship in China.

How important is it for Shields to avenge that lonely defeat? "I'd love to avenge the loss, but that's not my motivation. I train every day just to be a better fighter, to grow mentally and physically," says Shields.

"Then, I would love to crush her but, if I never have the chance, I will die happy with everything I have accomplished."

Shields has previously stated that his greatest ambition is "to go down in history as one of the best women fighters, to be on the list of pounds for pounds and fight for pay per vision."

But Shields is fighting for more than the supremacy of boxing alone. Outside the ring, she is an ambassador for equal pay and opportunities in women's boxing.

"Equal pay, equal opportunities and promotion are important for women's boxing," says Shields.

"Women should be allowed to fight three-minute rounds and have the opportunity to develop and be promoted and marketed as men are."

"Boxing should also have at least one women's fight on each card. Female boxers should be on television much more frequently, not only where a woman heads a card, but also on the card's biggest card boards, including the payment to see. "

Shields says he plans to throw his hat into the octagon at the end of the year or early 2021. He has UFC women's rooster and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes in his sights.

While Mayweather boxed two-peso UFC world champion Conor McGregor in a cross fight at the end of his career, Shields quickly approaches the top of his boxing career, a risky moment to dabble in a completely different combat sport.

But Shields, like Mayweather, is about taking calculated risks. "I just want to be a two sports fighter athlete and champion," says Shields.

"I love fighting, so why not try? I like to challenge myself. I will prepare for MMA as much as I prepare for boxing."

Commenting on the Michigan connection he shares with Mayweather, Shields radiates with pride.

"Floyd is a fan and supporter of mine. He is very respectful to me as I am to him," she says.

"Every time he sees me, he tells me that I am doing a good job, he says he sees what I am doing and he says that I should continue like this. I am proud of that. We are both from Michigan and we are both great."