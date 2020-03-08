Ciara postpones concert for fear of coronavirus

While the number of deaths from the coronavirus does not even approach the count of regular influenza deaths, fear of spread has continued to send shock waves worldwide, including in the entertainment industry.

For example, the Grammy Award winner, Ciara, is just another star that had to cancel a performance due to fears surrounding the virus. Page Six states that Ciara, who is currently pregnant, should initially act in Texas, but revealed on Saturday that she had to reschedule her.

In a statement, Ciara explained that due to fear of spreading the coronavirus throughout the United States, especially as a pregnant woman, her doctors told her that it would be better to avoid traveling and also group meetings.

Ciara told his followers, in addition, that it was very annoying not being able to return to the place where he was born to make an incredible show. Ciara urged his followers to be "diligent,quot; in doing the right thing so that one stays "healthy and safe."

As previously reported, the organizers of the South By Southwest Austin film festival recently canceled their annual art and technology festival. The ultra-electronic dance music festival, with The Chainsmokers and David Guetta, was also canceled.

Mariah Carey also revealed that she was canceling a performance in Honolulu due to the virus as well. In addition, Justin Bieber also had to degrade four of his stadium concerts to arenas supposedly due to the low ticket sales.

While it could be said that it is due to fear of the coronavirus, other publications have suggested that it was more due to the mixed reaction to Justin's new album, Changes, and his new lead single, "Yummy."

Ad

On the theme of the coronavirus, Bill Maher, during an episode of In real time with Bill Maher, He criticized the "exaggerated reaction,quot; of the world, stating that the flu kills thousands of people every year in the United States alone. The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States, or even internationally, has not reached what influenza does only in the United States.



Post views:

0 0