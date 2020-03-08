Chris Rock and his girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke separated after 4 years

Chris Rock and his girlfriend, Megalyn Echikunwoke, have broken their relationship after dating for four years, a new Page Six report revealed. Sources who spoke with Page Six claimed that the 55-year-old and 36-year-old actor broke up quietly a few months ago.

A source said Rock was not ready to settle with another woman after a very painful and expensive divorce with his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, which concluded in 2016.

Rock fans know that he has been more than vocal about it. For example, just one year later, Rock told Rolling Stone that after a divorce, "you have to start over."

The star said it was not like a collapse, but "something in your life broke." Rock then admitted to cheating on his ex-wife with three different women, one of whom was a celebrity. The star added that it was a "piece of shit."

During the same interview, Rock explained that Echikunwoke had his own money, which was great. For the most part, their romance was kept secret, although it is known that they began their relationship for the first time in 2016, and reports claim that the actress had moved to Rock's house in New Jersey.

As noted above, the comedian has frequently spoken about his divorce, which took two years to go through the courts. In addition, the comic, which is currently about to restart the popular Mountain range franchise, he had to go to family court to obtain joint custody of his two daughters, Lola and Zahra.

In one of Rock's stand-up specials, he stated that he actually had to pay money for his wife to divorce him, which was much like "hiring a hitman to kill him." The comedian joked that men don't want to be in family court and that a black man doesn't want to be in any court.

In addition, Rock joked that he would not remarry even if he cured AIDS. While the comic book marriage fell apart, his career certainly did not. As noted above, the star is bringing the Mountain range movie back to theaters. The movie stars Rock as Detective Ezekiel Banks.

Rock is acting as the executive producer of the film, and also the main star.



