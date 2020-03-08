Chris Brown reacts to 50 cents trolling him for this photo

It's a known fact that 50 Cent is a great troll that doesn't forgive anyone, and his ultimate goal is actually his friend, Chris Brown.

Recently, the father of two children walked the red carpet with his daughter, Royalty, and debuted with a very colorful hairstyle inspired by Harley Quinn.

50 Cent did not like the appearance, and did not hold back and quickly took social media to make fun of the singer.

the Power the actor posted a picture of Chris flaunting his half pink and half turquoise and captioned it: "I n * gga, I need you on this record, 👀 but what the fuck do you do to your capillary blood. LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp The # Theking 🥃 # bransonsbrown. "

Many turned to social networks to join the joke or to call 50 Cent. While Chris has not yet addressed the issue directly, a close friend of him spoke with Hollywood life and said this: "Chris saw the 50s Instagram post and, of course, knows that 50 was playing when he cast a shadow on his hair."

The informant continued: "That is the nature of their friendship, and they have always had this playful joke between them. Chris and 50 have been friends for years, and there is nothing between them."

The bad joke did not offend Chris, and he is happy to work with him For life producer in the future.

The friend added: "Chris also knows that despite the shadow, they respect each other when it comes to making music, and he would definitely consider working on new music with 50 again because Chris knows they always drop hits."

The source concluded: “Chris and 50 are children and respect each other. 50 knows he can joke with Chris because he can take it and return it when necessary. 50 hopes to work with Chris in the future and will continue to joke with him about his hair or anything else, everything is playful in nature, and Chris knows it. 50 is not worried about what others might think because he and Chris are great. "

Chris and the New York MC have collaborated on the 2016 "I’m The Man,quot; tracks, as well as "No Romeo No Juliet." 50 Cent is a very powerful player in the entertainment industry at the moment.



