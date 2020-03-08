Chris Appleton went to town with Kim Kardashian's hair for Paris fashion week

%MINIFYHTML542b3a071748127acec3df84be785afc11% %MINIFYHTML542b3a071748127acec3df84be785afc12%

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton went to town with Kim Kardashian's hair for Paris Week and the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show. Showing multiple lengths and textures, Kim modeled a short, shoulder-length shake, as well as a ponty tail that stretched beneath her butt. Yeezy models, including the six-year-old daughter, North West, wore box-style braids. While Kim Kardashian appeared in the headlines of her Balmain costumes, it was also fashionable news for her hairstyles.

Kim always fluctuates the length of her hair and it is believed that her real hair reaches only the tips of her shoulders and is often trimmed to a length below the chin. Although it is difficult to determine what your natural hair is, it is quite possible that the last photo that Chris Appleton shared actually shows Kim's real hair.

You may see a photo showing Kim Kardashian's hair, designed by Chris Appleton in a tuft under the softly bent chin below.

For Kim Kardashian's first look at Balmain, Kim wore a custom hair band that matched her latex outfit and kept her hair away from her face. Kim wore a hairpiece that reached her thighs and many fans were stunned to see the look. Interestingly, while Kim Kardashian wore extremely long hairstyles in Paris, her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, simultaneously wore her own extremely long hairstyles.

You can see Kim Kardashian and Kanye West while attending Paris Fashion Week when Kim showed her super long ponytail in the next video player.

Chris definitely had his job for him, since on the same day, Kim showed another look: an elegant shake to the shoulders. Many people believe that the photo below (as well as the first photo above) represents Kim's real hair.

For Kanye West's Yeezy show, Kim wore box braids. Some have accused Kim of cultural appropriation for wearing braids. Every time the Kardashians or Jenners wear braids or box braids, they are flooded with accusations of cultural appropriation and black fishing.

In the slide show below, you can see photos of Kim Kardashian and North West with long braids at Paris Fashion Week.

North West showed his rap skills in season 8 of Yeezy. You can see North West rapping with her braids below.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian's hairstyles?

Are you impressed with the work of Chris Appleton?



