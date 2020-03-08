China hotel collapse in coronavirus quarantine kills 10 | China news

Ten people died and 23 remain trapped under the rubble of a collapsed hotel building that was used to quarantine people under observation for the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Quanzhou.

Of the 71 people who were initially trapped, authorities have rescued 48, of which 38 were sent to hospitals.

The building began to collapse on Saturday night and images shared on Twitter by the state media agency Xinhua show rescue workers dressed in helmets, goggles and masks that transport injured people to medical personnel waiting in white coveralls and surgical masks.

Most of the people inside the hotel at the time of the collapse had not tested positive for the coronavirus, but underwent preventive quarantine to control their health.

Heroic rescue: a two-year-old boy was removed from the rubble in the collapse of the hotel in E China.

The accident has angered the local community, according to Katrina Yu of Al Jazeera, who reports from Beijing.

"There is frustration because this is an example of severe restrictions that are used to protect the coronavirus community," he said.

"At the same time, it is having devastating consequences for people who expected to go through quarantine before being released."

The owner of the building, a man named Yang, has been summoned by police, according to Xinhua state media. The preliminary investigation revealed that the first floor of the building was under renovation at the time of the collapse.

Authorities said construction workers called the hotel owner minutes before the collapse to report a deformed pillar, according to the AFP news agency.

Rescue teams work to find more survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in Quanzhou (AFP)

The news of the accident occurs when the spread of COVID-19 continues to decline in China.

Cases fell by approximately half on Saturday compared to the previous day, according to data from the National Health Commission (CNH) of China.

The agency confirmed 44 new cases, compared to 99 on Friday. Forty-one of those cases were discovered in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The remaining three cases were in people who arrived from outside mainland China.

Chinese cities are gradually relaxing quarantine measures implemented more than a month ago, while authorities closely monitor the spread of the virus abroad.

As the virus decreases its spread in Wuhan, the authorities have reacted by closing hospitals specifically built to accommodate their patients.

After the first such closure last week, on Sunday, Chinese state television reported that operations in a second hospital had been suspended, and its 25 remaining patients were discharged and declared cured.