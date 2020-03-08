Chelsea: Armando Broja's debut was "a dream come true,quot; for a teenager | Soccer news

















Armando Broja made his Premier League debut with Chelsea in the 4-0 victory over Everton

Armando Broja said it was a "dream come true,quot; to make his Premier League debut with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old played the last four minutes of the Blues 4-0 victory over Everton on Sunday after replacing Olivier Giroud.

Broja, who has played for the U21 in Albania but is also eligible for England, was delighted to debut in the Premier League after three appearances for the U21 Chelsea in the Football League Trophy this season.

"It's an incredible feeling," he told Sky Sports News. "I've been here since I was a child and I've been dreaming about this moment all the time.

"Doing it at Stamford Bridge was also a great feeling. Before coming, I was a little nervous, but I talked to the manager and he told me to just have fun."

"So I enjoyed the few minutes I played and it was an incredible feeling to be in that field."

Broja received a kind of introduction to life in the Premier League when he found himself at the receiving end of a strong challenge from Everton's defender, Mason Holgate, a blow he was happy to receive.

"The Premier League is like that, it is probably the toughest league in the world," he said. "But I saw him coming, so I just gave him a touch and he hit me."

"It was good because I won the free kick and put the team on the field."