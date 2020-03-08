Chelsea 4-0 Everton

%MINIFYHTML99240bd9b01e0e1d0912ec698284663811% %MINIFYHTML99240bd9b01e0e1d0912ec698284663812%

A dominant Chelsea defeated Everton in the Premier League on Super Sunday, winning 4-0 and making it a sad comeback for Carlo Ancelotti.

The Everton boss had never faced Chelsea in his managerial career before and returned to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his dismissal from the club in 2011, but he had the worst start when Mason Mount produced a well-turned final in the 14 minute.

Chelsea continued to dominate at all times and doubled its advantage seven minutes later when Pedro (21) arrived home. But the draw was finally decided just after the break, when Willian (51) and Olivier Giroud (54) hit Everton with two goals, leaving Ancelotti and his assistant Duncan Ferguson on the sideline.

Everton has spent more than four years without a Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge and remains in 12th place with 37 points. For Chelsea, they have strengthened their control in fourth place, advancing to 48 points, five ahead of Wolves in fifth place.

How Chelsea defeated Everton

Pedro celebrates after his goal at Stamford Bridge



Chelsea dominated the first half and was close from the start, but Mount's hooked effort stopped when Jordan Pickford jumped to save. However, in the 14th minute, the Everton goalkeeper could not prevent Mount from returning a second time. It was Chelsea's midfielder who also started the movement, feeding Pedro on the left before receiving the ball in the middle. He turned while controlling and hitting, sending his effort to the lower corner and hitting his England teammate.

Despite recent criticism, Pickford had a mostly solid first half and the score could have extended much more without him. He was in action again when Willian stormed the area from the right flank, but with no one in support, he went to the goal himself, just to see his effort pushed by the Everton goalkeeper in the near post.

But Chelsea doubled its advantage in the 21st minute. Ross Barkley placed the ball on Pedro's feet and the Spaniard separated between the two defenders before arriving home with a decisive end. There were offside questions, but it was easy when the Blues took control of the game.

The best chance of the first half of Everton came five minutes later, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed by a fraction. Richarlison made an excellent steal at the feet of Kurt Zouma before playing in his front left partner. Calvert-Lewin, who had scored in his last three Premier League games, only needed to send the ball around the approaching Kepa, but could not reach the far corner when the ball went over the post.

Team news Chelsea made a change from the side that beat Liverpool in the FA Cup. Mateo Kovacic retired with an injury and was replaced by Mason Mount. Billy Gilmour, 18, started in a second consecutive game and Kepa retained his place in the goal.

Everton made three changes in last Sunday's draw against Man Utd. Seamus Coleman, Leighton Baines and Theo Walcott left with Djibril Sidibe, Lucas Digne again on the side.

It was an eventful start in the second half when Chelsea's fool hit Everton twice in three minutes to decide the draw. Willian added a sensational third in the 51st minute after Barkley placed him at the top of the area. The Brazilian hit from the range and threw a low ball thundering towards the bottom of the net.

And Chelsea arrived at four not long after. It was a great corner routine by the hosts, since Willian played briefly with Premier League debutante Billy Gilmour on the left side before receiving the ball and throwing a center in front of the waiting package. Giroud moved away from his marker, Michael Keane, before sending the ball home with his foot extended.

Billy Gilmour made an impressive debut in the Premier League for Chelsea



Pickford made another sensational stop just before the hour mark. Initially, Barkley failed a center in the area when he fell under Digne's pressure, but the loose ball fell on Peter on the left side. Looking for his second in the afternoon, he hit the ball towards the goalkeeper, but the goalkeeper jumped to avoid it.

The result meant that Lampard was able to deliver the Premier League debuts to two more Chelsea teenagers in the final stages of the game. Tino Anjorin and Armando Broja, 18, entered minute 71 and 86 respectively, and Anjorin almost scored a goal. Gilmour stormed the area before passing the ball to his teenage teammate, but Anjorin's first touch was poor when Dijbril Sidibe came out to clear.

Whats Next?

Chelsea will return to Sky Sports next weekend when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (starting at 5:30 p.m.). It's also quite big for Everton next weekend: they host Liverpool in a Merseyside derby, live Monday Night Football (start 8pm).

Saturday March 14 5:00 pm

