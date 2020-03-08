Charlie Nicholas Premier League Predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb9c1c038bad232914f632de97edf31e411% %MINIFYHTMLb9c1c038bad232914f632de97edf31e412%







Charlie Nicholas returns with his last round of Premier League predictions.

Chelsea vs Everton – Super sunday, Start 2pm

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Bournemouth draw with Chelsea FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Bournemouth draw with Chelsea

I have done a lot of Everton with Carlo Ancelotti and he has done a very good job, but there are times when his team has not played very well. I remember a game that I covered in West Ham and in the late victory over Watford, where I felt they were a bit lucky. They didn't deserve it, but he has goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea vs Everton

The Everton is unpredictable as they still have problems in the back, but Chelsea at home is very inconsistent. Sometimes they seem to run out of legs. The suffering that young people always bring is that after the great adrenaline in the first part of the season, they feel stress and tension when the results are not going so well.

Olivier Giroud has entered the team and has been excellent, but they are still too risky in the back. I wouldn't be surprised at all if Everton went out and took something out of this game.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

2:55 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Everton draw with Manchester United FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Everton draw with Manchester United

Manchester United vs Manchester City – Super sunday, start 4.30pm

It is an appropriate Super sunday. Manchester City does not go for the title, but they know the possible ramifications of losing this with Liverpool arriving in the city in a few weeks.

Manchester United have already defeated City in Etihad twice this season, but in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals at Old Trafford, it was City that eliminated them.

Man Utd vs Man City

The demands of United fans dictate that they will not park the bus, but will go face to face with them in their own patch. This suits the city.

After getting his first trophy of the season, I imagine that Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side. United has been better defensively and is a counterattack team, but I still believe that City will face them with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, provided he is fit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester City vs Aston Villa – Monday Night Football, Start 8pm

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City Highlights of the Carabao Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Leicester has really been fighting. His free football is gone and his energy levels have decreased. They still have a nice five-point mattress on Chelsea in fourth place, but this is the kind of game in which they must look against Aston Villa, second from below, and say they must beat them.

Villa, to his credit, had a chance in the final of the Carabao Cup. They were not good enough from the beginning, but they defended themselves. Mbwana Samatta getting another goal should be a boost for them, but their defense makes too many mistakes.

Leicester vs A Villa

Pepe Reina has to go back and show her experience, but I really can't see Villa getting anything from this game. Leicester looks at this and he must surely think of a victory here and they are more or less there in the Champions League places.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)