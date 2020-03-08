Charlestown power plant workers strike

BOSTON (AP) – Workers at the largest Massachusetts power plant went on strike for what they call public safety problems and concerns about working conditions.

Dozens of employees at Mystic Generating Station in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston began their strike on Saturday morning, according to their union, the Public Service Workers Union of Local America 369.

The 2,001 megawatt, oil and natural gas gas plant is owned by Exelon Power, based in Illinois. A message was left on Sunday for comments on the strike with the company.

Exelon has cut several times and postponed major maintenance updates at the plant, the union said in a statement. That jeopardizes the retention of highly qualified employees and veterans, the union said.

“The operation of this vital plant is a dangerous job that requires technical knowledge. You need someone sitting at the control panel who knows what he is doing, "Local 369 president Craig Pinkham said in a statement." We are dealing with high pressure gas, high pressure steam, ammonia-fueled gas, many highly poisonous materials that require a high degree of experience and knowledge. "

During the strike, the plant is being managed by managers who lack adequate experience, the union said.