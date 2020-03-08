Celebrate International Women's Day with these women who make history

Happy International Women's Day!
Today, throughout the world, we celebrate the contributions of women in history and in the struggle for equality.
From Hollywood to Washington D.C., there are many women who have seen the glass ceiling break to advocate for women's rights and progress in fields such as politics, entertainment, literature and more.
We take the day to highlight some of the many women who are having a great impact.
Of those who have made a wave in government, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Y Hillary Clinton, to those who defend human rights, such as Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors Y Opal Tometi, there are many women making sure their voices are heard in the government.
There are also women who are increasing the representation on the screen and behind the camera in pop culture, such as Schafer Hunter in Euphoria or Ava DuVernay as director
Check out some of the women who have changed history in recent years.
We know that many more are on the wings to also change history, and we are eager to see all the achievements that women continue to achieve in the years to come.
Shonda Rhimes
If he was watching television in 2014, then he knows that on Thursday on ABC they were completely dedicated to the Shondaland programming block. With Scandal, Grey's Anatomy Y How to escape the murder playing, the showrunner dominated network television and was the first woman to create three successful shows with more than 100 episodes each after Private practice He finished his career with 111 episodes.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez He made history in 2018 when, at age 29, he became the youngest woman to serve in the United States Congress. His trip was documented in the movie. Tear down the house, where his seemingly distant grassroots campaign served a surprise victory to represent the 14th district of the New York Congress. From taking her style to Washington DC (she is a big fan of Rent the Runway) to giving her voters a daily vision of life as a public servant through their social networks, Ocasio-Cortez has inspired many women to consider running for A charge, too.
Schafer Hunter
There is no doubt that you were copying one of Schafer Hunterseen from the success of HBO Euphoria, where he plays the character of Jules, but even before that, Schafer was influencing change around the world. Schafer, who is a trans woman, sued the state of North Carolina when she was in high school for the discriminatory bill HB2, which limited access to the bathroom for several people based on the sex assigned at birth. Schafer's activism continues today, while she helps the showrunner of Euphoria Make sure your Jules character (who is also trans) is accurately represented in the series.
Cardi B
There is no doubt that he has transmitted the music of the artist "Money,quot; without stopping from his great advance towards mass consciousness with "Bodak Yellow,quot; of 2017. However, did you know that he is the first female solo artist to win the category Grammy for best rap album? Last year, Invasion of privacy he took home the prize to give him that title, and we have no doubt that Cardi B will continue breaking records and breaking the roof for other female rap artists.
Barbara Walters
You can probably hear Barbara Walters saying "and this is 2020,quot; in his head, since the iconic television personality directed the 20/20 program for a 25 year career. From his unforgettable interviews with figures like Patrick Swayze during your diagnosis of cancer and Monica Lewinsky After breaking his silence, the host has set a standard for news presenters. What maybe you don't know? Walters was the first woman co-host of a nightly network news program!
Kathryn Bigelow
Only five women have been nominated for the honor of Best Director at the Academy Awards, and Kathryn Bigelow She is the only woman who has caught the prize. An interesting fact about his victory is that his movie, The injured closet, Beat her ex-husband James Cameronmovie of Avatar for the trophy
Amy Schumer
The funny comedian has made us laugh from her standing specials to her movies and shows like Derailed train Y Inside amy. Nevertheless, Amy Schumer It is also a record, as it is the first female comedian to head the iconic Madison Square Garden, as well as Forbes' annual highest paid comedian list.
Jane Fonda
The two-time Oscar winner is known for her many roles in film and television, as Mother in law Y Grace and FrankieBut what she may not know is that she is also a great climate activist. The movie star has been running Fire Drill on Fridays, a movement he led with Greenpeace last year, which included protests and arrests every Friday in January this year. With stars like Ted Danson, Martin Sheen Y Joaquin Phoenix joining his movement and being arrested to make a point, we know that Jane Fonda It is helping to move the needle over the problems.
Lana and Lilly Wachowski
the Wachowskis dominated the space of science fiction in 1999 with its revealing film Matrix, which continued for the next four years to become a multi-movie franchise. Now, Lana Wachowski direct, write and produce the highly anticipated upcoming movie Matrix 4, making her the first openly trans woman to direct a successful Hollywood movie.
Tammy Duckworth
Once elected to Congress, Tammy Duckworth broke many barriers, including becoming the first Thai woman to do so. In addition, she was also the first woman with a visible disability elected to Congress and, when she became a senator, the first double amputee elected in that position. The veteran was also the first senator to give birth while in office. Basically, Duckworth is tearing down all the walls and making it clear that nothing should prevent anyone from being part of the public service.
Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
In 2013, after the horrible murder of Trayvon Martin, these three activists joined together to form Black Lives Matter to address the systemic ways in which blacks' lives are targets of violence. The co-founders are a mix of Fulbright scholars, New York Times bestselling authors, public speakers and writers who have focused their leadership on women and queer voices. From the #Free21 Wild movement to honor Sandra Bland With #SayHerName, which asks supporters to raise women and women who are no longer with us, the organization has massively focused the lives of blacks on necessary political conversations and created awareness and increased accountability to organizations police.
Ava DuVernay
You certainly know the director's work, for her Oscar-nominated film Selma to the Emmy nominated series When they see usbut did you know that Ava DuVernay Didn't you even begin to pursue a career in film until later in life? His first career was in public relations, but he took the initiative to finance his first short film to give cinema a chance and slowly began making documentaries before becoming the first woman of color to direct $ 100 million or more. Budgeted movie, showing that it's never too late to go for what you want.
Oprah Winfrey
Where to start Oprah Winfrey He has mastered every space he has touched, from acting to magazines and his own media company. She can turn the authors into bestsellers with a backing from the reading club and is currently in her Oprah Vision 2020: Your Life in Focus Tour of nine cities. She is the first billionaire woman and black woman to win the coveted Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes. With all that success, she may think she is lucky, but what she may not know is that Oprah grew up poor, which shows that with her hard work and her vision, she could make her dreams come true.
Reese witherspoon
We love to see the actress in movies like Legally blonde Y Sweet home Alabamabut it has been exciting to see Reese witherspoon Enter another chapter of your life as a producer in good faith with your company, Hello Sunshine. You will be surprised to know that the Oscar winner is the executive producer behind some of the best television shows, such as Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and next Small fires everywhere. A funny fact is that when Witherspoon heard that there was no appetite for stories directed by women, he proved that they were wrong, and now he frequently chooses author books to turn them into blockbusters, as he did with Girl is gone.
Halima Aden
The beautiful model can be seen on the cover of Seduce, walking along the catwalk and caught looking fashionable in her street style, but it is also much more. Halima Aden She was the first contestant in the Miss USA organization to wear a burkini and a hijab, improving the diversity of the organization. While she did not win the national title, she signed with IMG Models and became the first woman to wear a hijab and burkini to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and he is also UNICEF ambassador.
Meghan markle
Royalty rose to international fame after his marriage to Prince HarryHowever, you may be surprised to hear about the Duchess's list of achievements sooner! Previously she was an actress, since she was an important character in the program. Suits, and ran his own fashion blog called The tig In addition, she was also a counselor for the One Young World organization and even spoke at a summit in 2014 on the issues of gender equality and modern slavery.
Hildur Guðnadóttir
While you were watching last year jesterDid music help create the atmosphere? If so, you have Hildur Guðnadóttir Thank, as she created the original spooky score for the film. And, in this most recent Oscar ceremony, Guðnadóttir became the first woman to win the Oscar for the original score. He had previously created scores for a lot of other amazing movies, like Arrival, the reborn Y Hitman
Hillary Clinton
The former Senator, First Lady and Secretary of State of the United States made history in the last election cycle when she became the main candidate of the political party to become President of the United States. Obviously, we know that it was not finally chosen, but the trip to almost enter the White House (and through other parts of its history) is documented in the Hulu program, Hillary, which was released recently.