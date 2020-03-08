Celebrate International Women's Day with these women who make history

Happy International Women's Day!

Today, throughout the world, we celebrate the contributions of women in history and in the struggle for equality.

From Hollywood to Washington D.C., there are many women who have seen the glass ceiling break to advocate for women's rights and progress in fields such as politics, entertainment, literature and more.

We take the day to highlight some of the many women who are having a great impact.

Of those who have made a wave in government, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Y Hillary Clinton, to those who defend human rights, such as Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors Y Opal Tometi, there are many women making sure their voices are heard in the government.

There are also women who are increasing the representation on the screen and behind the camera in pop culture, such as Schafer Hunter in Euphoria or Ava DuVernay as director