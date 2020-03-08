Carrying the burden: the weight of women's work in the DRC | DR Congo

With your arms raised above your head, grab the rope and lean forward to keep the basket full of heavy stones tied behind your back.

At their side, the other women do the same as they move from the bottom of the valley, down a steep and slippery path of mud and rocks, to the top of the Kamituga mining site in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

I am exploring the narrow alleyways of the quarry, trying not to slip on the difficult terrain, when I see them, a row of women silently emerging from a confusing place downhill: the backs lean forward to help them carry their load, the feet mostly naked or wrapped in a simple pair of worn sandals.

The Kamituga quarry is the largest artisanal gold mine in the province of South Kivu. These women are the mthey love kasomba – the transport – responsible for taking stones to the valley – a trip of two kilometers and an hour that they do several times a day.

The stones will be crushed by other women (known as mthey love twangaises) in very fine quartz powder, hoping to find traces of gold, which are often contained within the stones as thin veins that run inside them.

For every career a woman makes, she will earn a little less than $ 2.

For a gold trail

Kamituga is the third largest city in southern Kivu, home to some 280,000 people. Its economy depends largely on mining activities. According to the latest recorded figures (from 2012), the gold mine employs some 13,000 people, but some say this number may be closer to 18,000 today.

Overlooking the mine there is an agglomeration of huts, surrounded by food stalls and shops for workers; The small corridors and alleys are muddy and muddy. The city stretches around the valley and seems to reach the gates of the mine.

More than 40 percent of the people involved in the artisanal mining sector in the DRC are women, but most do not reap the rewards.

In Kamituga, men are still the main miners, going to the caves to get large pieces of quartz. Choose the best with the biggest traces of gold and discard the smallest stones. Then, women search through the leftovers to find the remaining stones with the smallest traces of the precious mineral, which they then lead to the valley.

They raise their eyes to look at me directly, almost piercing the lens of my camera, and although they are inclined, they stand upright. There are no signs of defeat in them, but a strong impulse of strength from within.

South Kivu, which remains a conflict zone in the DRC, which has been economically and socially devastated by years of civil war, poverty, humanitarian crises and violence between armed groups, is not an easy place, especially for women. Violence against women is extreme and widespread.

The women who work in these mines, those in this photograph, are often exploited and treated unfairly. For many, it is a lifelong condition to endure endless shifts of heavy and exhausting work, and to be the only ones who provide sustenance to their families.

However, they look up, stare straight ahead and maintain balance.

Carry the load for all of us

Despite the heaviness of the stones on their backs, stones collected from the garbage, the baskets that these women carry still contain some hope of gold. Although the women in this image carry a weight on their backs, their bodies lean forward to maintain balance. Although the walk is long, its pace is fast; His gaze is not prostration. They raise their eyes to look at me directly, almost piercing the lens of my camera, and although they are inclined, they stand upright.

There are no signs of defeat in them, but a strong impulse of strength from within.

And by photographing that, I realize that these women reflect and represent the struggles and strengths of women around the world.

I also realize that the weight these women carry is not simply physical. Weight is their struggle for daily survival, dignity and self-realization. Another fight that women share throughout the world.

We may think that we are separated from each other, because we are from different contexts, different worlds, but we are not.

We are the women who fight in the streets of Lebanon and Chile. We are the woman who sells scarves in the busy streets of Cairo. We are the woman who sells me bread every day in Italy. We are the women in that quarry in Kamituga.

Each one carries the burden for all of us. Your nerve is our nerve. Your resistance is our resistance. Their struggle is our struggle.

Through many years working with women, for women, and creating stories about women, this is one of the many things I have learned: we are not victims, we are strong, we walk high, we give life.

We keep our pace fast, our eyes raised and our feet in balance, sometimes tilting our backs to help us carry the load.