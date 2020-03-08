Carlton Morton of Love Is Blind will go to therapy after fans worry about his life

Love Is Blind is the new dating program that swept Netflix fans of their sofas. The seemingly romantic series had some viral moments, including one with a star called Carlton Morton.

The shortest way to explain the program is that people fall in love without seeing each other and decide to engage in a conversation that lasts less than two weeks.

Carlton fell in love with a woman named Diamond Jack. What he forgot to tell him during his blind conversations that led them to decide to compromise was that he also used to date men.

The heated conversation that ended up being the disappearance of their relationship made social networks talk about who was wrong in the situation.

Some people felt that Morton should have told Jack when they were "falling in love,quot; about his sexual orientation, while others feel it was biphobic for Diamond to get mad at Carlton for keeping it a secret.

Carlton revealed to the publications that the reaction of his actions has caused people to send him unpleasant messages, including death threats every day since the episodes were available for broadcast.

After he became overwhelming, the man who appeared in Real Housewives of Atlanta posted a message on Instagram that said: "I am really done. Black lives matter until it is a black LGBT life. Also, the so-called,quot; celebrity "friends on social networks they have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER, but they don't! I have defended for tons of people. Do you see SOME of those people talking for me?

It was increasingly obvious that Carlton was struggling with public attention, so fans contacted the police who went to Morton's house.

He later revealed that he was having a bad time and felt ashamed; However, you are looking for help.

‘I am really addressing a therapist at this time to have a therapy session. Just talking about my mental health is very important. I feel that therapy is everything and it's something we don't talk about in the black community. "

Hopefully, both Carlton and Diamond can find love elsewhere.



