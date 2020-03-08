Carlos Tevez: Diego Maradona's kiss helps Boca Juniors striker headline | Soccer news

River Plate was one point ahead of Boca Juniors at the top of the table before the last day of the season





Carlos Tevez kisses Diego Maradona luckily before Saturday's game

Carlos Tevez kissed Diego Maradona luckily before scoring the Boca Juniors winner to seal the Argentine First Division title on Saturday.

It was a dramatic final day in the highest category of Argentina, with Tevez's goal in the 72nd minute completing a 1-0 victory over Maradona Gymnastics at the Bombonera, ensuring that Boca beat River Plate by the title by a point.

River was one point ahead of Boca at the top of the table before Saturday's games and could have won its first league title since 2014 with a victory on the last day of the league's campaign.

However, they had a 1-1 draw at Atlético Tucumán, giving Boca their third league title in four years.

Tevez's kiss with Maradona may have raised his eyebrows among Boca's hierarchy due to his long dispute with the newly elected second vice president Juan Román Riquelme.

But the former Manchester City and United striker said his show of affection for the former Boca player was instinctive and quickly praised Riquelme's impact on the club.

Tevez's 20-yard strike won Boca the title

"I knew I had to kiss Diego, I was lucky that way … sometimes you have to look for luck," Tevez told the Argentine Ole.

"Roman is very important, it was very clear from the first talk. It also helped me a lot to find that Carlitos, this is the reward. Roman in the box, I making a goal."

Maradona's fight in Boca with Riquelme

Before this weekend's game, Sky Sports writer Adam Bate went to Buenos Aires to shed some light on the rivalry between Maradona and Riqueleme …

Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme do not look each other in the eye

The last game of the incredible career of Diego Maradona was as a Boca Juniors player in the Superclassic against River Plate in the Monumental. He was replaced by a goal from his team, replaced by hopeful teenager Juan Roman Riquelme. The young game maker proceeded to turn the game around when Boca won 2-1. A new hero had emerged.

