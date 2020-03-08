Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss says everything went wrong in the defeat of Chelsea | Soccer news

















1:32



The head of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, admits that both the team's strategy and the attitude of the players were wrong in the 4-0 loss to Chelsea

The head of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti, admits that both the team's strategy and the attitude of the players were wrong in the 4-0 loss to Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti said "everything went wrong,quot; for Everton in his 4-0 loss to Chelsea, and Frank Lampard praised Billy Gilmour's contribution.

It was Ancelotti's first return to Stamford Bridge since his departure as head of Chelsea in 2011, but it resulted in the toughest defeat of the league in his managerial career, which amounts to a 4-0 loss against Atlético de Madrid as Real Madrid coach in February 2015.

%MINIFYHTMLf394b456807d839d31d217a3097ff60b11% %MINIFYHTMLf394b456807d839d31d217a3097ff60b12%

It was an unusual result for Everton under Ancelotti, who has seen an increase in performances and results since his arrival, but the Italian blamed the defeat on most aspects of Sunday's performance.

He said: "What went wrong? Everything was wrong! From the first minute to the end, we were not in the game. We were slow, we were not compact and it is difficult to say something (specific) because today everything was wrong.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Chelsea's victory against Everton in the Premier League

"It's not difficult to analyze this game. We weren't good enough defensively, we were too open and with the ball we made a lot of mistakes with the passes, so it's not a good day."

"We were too slow, we lost a lot of duels in the middle and we weren't in the game. Usually, we are used to playing a different game, but today we weren't good enough. We didn't fight and everything was wrong, strategy, spirit of fighting, the attitude.

Everton vs Liverpool Live

"But what we can do is learn from our mistakes because it is the first game (since its arrival) in which we don't compete. Usually, in the other games, we don't win but we compete until the end of the game."

"We have to concentrate, analyze the game with what we did wrong … We have to wait for another game (against Liverpool on Monday Night Football) That will be difficult, but it can motivate us because it is a derby and try to do its best. Everyone will assume their own responsibility and try to do better. "

Lampard praises the impressive Gilmour

Billy Gilmour was enormously impressive for Chelsea against Everton in his first start in the Premier League

One of the surprises of the day was a second successive start for Billy Gilmour, 18, who followed his sensational FA Cup performance midweek with another stellar turn against Everton.

There was a lot of praise from Frank Lampard when he talked about Gilmour's full debut in the Premier League, saying: "With Billy, I always felt that the more he trained with us, the better he became very fast, so for me, when he plays, it's just will improve

"I am not going to jump the gun because they are two outstanding performances, but when you look at his intelligence and his reception of the ball, even for the second goal with the way he spins the ball, he is always checking his shoulder, he plays a simple pass but he does it well and with the perfect weight and will set foot inside.

"His confidence today and his personality has been a great start for him. I am not too worried about him because I know what he is like as a child, he is good and he will know the right things. He has a great future, I hope.

1:35 Roy Keane praised Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who marked his first start in the Premier League for Chelsea with a man of the match in a 4-0 victory over Everton Roy Keane praised Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who marked his first start in the Premier League for Chelsea with a man of the match in a 4-0 victory over Everton

"He is receiving the ball in difficult areas of the field where if you do not move it quickly, our game could fail or if you give it away in those areas, it is dangerous. You need confidence to do so and Jorginho and Billy have that.

"The most pleasant thing for me today with Billy was that he showed those balls in the first half, but when he stepped forward and played as one of the best midfield players, he took it on board instantly, arrived at his box and played more balls high,quot;. to the field

"He showed that he can do both, which is a great thing for me to think about what the midfield looks like sometimes."

The race for Europe

4:02 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the team's attitude, focus and performance were right in his 4-0 victory against Everton Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the team's attitude, focus and performance were right in his 4-0 victory against Everton

Chelsea added more points to the board in his career for the Champions League football and remained in fourth place, with Everton also looking for a place in Europe next season.

However, Lampard has remained cautious about a possible final among the first four, saying: "It can change very quickly (being in the top four) as it has done this season. We can't look too much around us, we just have to worry Ourselves.

"We have to keep pressing home the point that we are in the driver's seat in terms of fourth position, but it means nothing if we take our foot off the accelerator and after the last two performances, we have a small template that we need to continue with.

"There is still a long way to go. Manchester United is in excellent shape, their acquisitions in January have given them a good spring in their passage, so they will challenge, but so are some teams. Even if it looks like a small cushion I don't feel that way, I feel we need to focus on ourselves and succeed and fight to the end for it.

A villa vs Chelsea Live

"It is in our hands and when I described ourselves as helpless, I was seeing it in the big scheme with enough games and points to fight for. I am not going to jump and say that we are favorites (for the room) because there is a lot of work to do.

"Sometimes, we have had inconsistencies for different reasons and we have to fight that ourselves and we hope to get enough points. I don't know if we are helpless or not, but it certainly doesn't seem like we do." re favorites because there is too far to go. "

Speaking of Everton's European hopes, Ancelotti said: "We believe we can compete to fight for Europe for next season, we are still there and, of course, with this kind of performance, we have to forget it."

Carlo Ancelotti lost on his first return to Chelsea since leaving the club in 2011

"I think we can return and, as we usually do, show fighting spirit and good attitude in the field and good football. Today, we were not at the same level as Chelsea, but a week ago, we were at the same level in Manchester United, for what you can not judge the team for a single game.

"We have to wait until the end of the season and we will see where we finish, but in the future, this club wants to be competitive in the Premier League and in Europe."