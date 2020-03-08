Cap York wins Leinster National in Naas by Noel Meade | Racing news

Cap York claimed top honors in the "GetItReady,quot; of MansionBet for the Cheltenham Leinster National in Naas.

A field of 14 runners ran for the handicap chase of 100,000 euros, with Cap York trained by Noel Meade, one of the five who wore the colors of Gigginstown House Stud.

The 11-1 shot had not bothered the judge in his last three outings, but he was clearly on an active day this time under the 7-pound Eoin Walsh claim, advancing to challenge the leadership early in the final stretch.

Cheb De Kerviniou proved to be the biggest threat to Meade's post after the final fence, but Cap York was at the top when the post was a length and a half for good.

Mon Lino was third, with the Irish general hero of 2018 Grand General Principle fourth.

Meade said: "He has a lot of skill, but he can get out of a race and disconnect a little. I told Eoin to try to escape quickly and to encourage him a lot, and he did."

"That is his first victory over the fences, so it is a good race to break his duck. The obvious race to go now is the Irish national, and I would say that is where he will go."

Meade was about to complete a double in the next Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle of the Irish racing writers, but his 7-4 favorite Beacon Edge was shot down late by 7-2 opportunity Cedarwood Road, which represents coach Gearoid O & # 39; Loughlin and jockey Davy Russell.

O & # 39; Loughlin was delighted with the victory in the neck, which vindicated his decision to skip Cheltenham this week with his five-year-old son who is improving.

"It's easy to say now, but it was the right decision not to go to the Supreme with him," he said.

"It's a work in progress, and that's the first time it comes out of the flange."

"I guarantee you will have learned a lot today. I may not run again this season, and it will be Punchestown if it does. It is a horse with a great future."

"He has 17 hands, and we will take our time with him. He is my first List winner, and I am delighted to have a horse like him."

The Royal Rendezvous, trained by Willie Mullins, reached the top in an exciting three-way final at the Naas Directors Plate Rookie Hunt.

There was little to choose between Royal Rendezvous (9-4), Ministerforsport (6-1) and 11-10 favorite Gallant John Joe when the publication approached, but the first was in front where it mattered, obtaining the Grade Three award a short head under Mullins' nephew, Danny.

The assistant to the champion coach, David Casey, said: "They weren't too fast, but he jumped well and was brave at the end."

"We could take a look at something in Aintree. The owners would like to have a broker there."

Henry de Bromhead and Robbie Power combined to win the Enjoy The Cheltenham Festival with MansionBet Beginners Chase, as 2-5 favorite Capuccimix scored for 11 lengths without spreading.

"I am delighted, and he did very well," said De Bromhead.

"We may see the persecution of disabled newbies at Fairyhouse, or something like that."