Cameroon's refugees struggle to face the life of need in Nigeria | Africa

Cross River, Nigeria – Anna Nga longed to see her children return to the classroom again.

A deadly conflict between Cameroonian government forces and separatist fighters seeking independence from the southwest and northwest regions, mainly English speakers, has left many schools closed for more than three years.

In late January, with the threat of further violence looming before the parliamentary and municipal elections of February 9, Nga traveled across the border to Nigeria.

"We had to move to save our heads," said the 35-year-old.

Nga now lives with her six children and four other children related to her in the border village of Ajassor in the state of Cross River in southeastern Nigeria.

Nga did not move alone.

Nearly 8,000 newcomers, some of whom fought through dense forests and grasslands bleeding from gunshot wounds, crossed into the states of Nigeria Cross River and Taraba before the elections, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR .

Anglophone Crisis

What is commonly known as the Anglophone crisis in Cameroon was triggered by demonstrations by lawyers and teachers in 2016 about the growing influence of French in its educational and legal systems.

With frustration over the alleged high political and economic marginalization, the protesters' action soon turned into broader demands and led to several strikes. Although talking about marginalization is not new, the action of lawyers and teachers became a meeting point for Anglophone Cameroonians who voted to join the majority of French Cameroon to form the United Republic of Cameroon in 1961.

The government's military response failed to reduce tensions, as government forces were accused of arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial executions, among other abuses.

In response, a large number of separatist groups rose to defend themselves and demand independence.

Within Cameroon, the UN estimates that the conflict has killed some 3,000 people and displaced more than 679,000 in Anglophone regions, which account for 20 percent of the country's estimated 25 million inhabitants.

UNICEF, the UN Children's Fund, estimates that more than 855,000 children remain out of school in the English-speaking regions where 80 percent of schools remain closed.

Meanwhile, some 60,000 people have fled to neighboring Nigeria, scattered throughout the states of Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

Glory Tiku says she is struggling to fend for herself and her baby (Linus Unah / Al Jazeera)

In Ajassor, in a windowless room full of nearly a dozen children, Nga watches happily as her children wear bright school uniforms and prepare to go to school.

Pay between 2,000 ($ 5.4) and 5,500 ($ 15) Naira per child for the local school, which has accepted refugee children along with their regular students.

But Nga, who is not registered as a refugee because the UNHCR registration process has not started for newcomers, is concerned about her family's future in Nigeria.

"I am paying the rent and then the school fees of five children," he says, with a tense face. "It is very difficult for me without any work."

About 47.5 percent of refugees seeking asylum in Nigeria live in four settlements built by UNHCR, while the rest live in approximately 87 host communities in Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba.

Many Cameroonians living in host communities have limited access to education, medical care, aid items and livelihoods.

In the state of Cross River, which is home to 69.5 percent of Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria, there are three refugee settlements in the city of Ogoja.

Permanent shelters made of red bricks and covered with corrugated zinc roofs appear everywhere.

Most people here used to receive cash interventions (CBI) of 7,200 naira ($ 20) per month from UNHCR to cover food and basic necessities. But refugees who spoke with Al Jazeera said there have been occasional delays in receiving payments, which have also been reduced to 4,600 naira ($ 12) since January.

"Before the IWC arrives, I have already borrowed money to feed and care for my baby," said an 18-year-old. Glory Tiku, adding that her monthly payment is not enough to feed her and her four-month-old baby.

"Usually, we start paying debts with some of the money when it comes."

Some refugees living in host communities in Cross River told Al Jazeera that they cannot receive their CBI because they cannot afford to spend up to 3,000 naira ($ 8) to travel to Ogoja, where the money is disbursed.

UNHCR says it will invest more funds in livelihood interventions to help refugees become self-sufficient.

The agency expects to raise an additional $ 27.3 million for refugees in Nigeria, but funding for this complementary appeal was 56 percent in early December.

The Adagom-3 settlement for Cameroonian refugees was established at the end of 2019; it houses more than 500 refugees (Linus Unah / Al Jazeera)

In Adagom-3, a new settlement For more than 500 refugees created at the end of last year in Ogoja, asylum seekers said they did not receive essential items such as mosquito nets, mats, mattresses and kitchen utensils when they moved to their new homes.

"They think refugees are inferior beings, (but) someday we will get up and protest," said a refugee of about 50 years.

To survive, refugees in settlements and host communities work as farm workers in exchange for 500 naira ($ 1.4) or a yam or yucca tuber after a day of work.

Meanwhile, UNHCR has partnered with its partners to provide agricultural supplies to some refugees to help them operate micro gardens to feed their families.

But some refugees felt that the initiatives did not go far enough.

"You can't call these projects empowerment because nothing has really changed," said a refugee in Ajassor.

"The trucks given to people here began to have bad tires and other problems, and there is hardly any water to bathe, much less to water the garden."

Worsening situation.

Back in Cameroon, the latent conflict continues to deteriorate, with human rights groups accusing both parties of committing human rights abuses.

In December, Parliament passed a law that gives the two English-speaking regions a "special status,quot; following a national dialogue in which participants made several recommendations, including the election of local governors and the integration of former combatants into the society.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, principal investigator of Central Africa on Human Rights Watch, told Al Jazeera that the separatists had not participated in the process.

"The National Dialogue did not prevent the worsening crisis in the English-speaking regions and the escalation of violence. The separatists, most of whose leaders are outside Cameroon or are in prison in Cameroon, did not participate in the dialogue," Allegrozzi said.

Meanwhile, violence continues to affect civilians.

On February 14, at least 21 people, including 14 children, were killed by armed men in the village of Ngarbuh, in the northwest region.

"The killings in the village of Ngarbuh were deliberate and carried out by government forces with armed Fulani," Allegrozzi said.

"The government denies that its troops have committed these crimes, but denying only adds another layer of trauma and suffering to the survivors and will only encourage further abuse."

Last week, President Paul Biya established an investigative commission to investigate the killings in Ngarbuh, state television Cameroon Radio Television reported.

Allegrozzi said finding a lasting solution to the crisis would be a challenge.

"We continue to believe that the crisis cannot be resolved unless fundamental issues related to justice and accountability are addressed for human rights violations committed by both parties, government forces and armed separatists," he explained.

"Only a strong commitment to justice and the fight against impunity can help address the crisis."

For now, Nga Anna has no plans to return home.

While the sun shines on the corrugated roof of his single room, he crawls to the terrace to chat with his children who have just returned from school.

"I want to become a lawyer so I can judge cases when the crisis stops," said Kelia Akah, one of her 15-year-old daughters.

His mother chuckled, patting him on the shoulder.

"I will not return until the country is well," said Nga, her voice imbued with a touch of finality.