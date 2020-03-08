California Senator Kamala Harris backs Joe Biden – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info News) – California Senator Kamala Harris supported former Vice President Joe Biden, supporting her former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination after her series of impressive victories in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday.

Harris, who abandoned his own White House candidacy in December after not gaining traction in a crowded field, said in a statement that Biden "reflects the decency and dignity of the American people and that he can finally defeat Donald Trump." and has "a proven track record of doing things."

%MINIFYHTMLeffea7f372797e2935d427de25bf197f11% %MINIFYHTMLeffea7f372797e2935d427de25bf197f12%

“I really believe that our nation is at a turning point. And the decision that voters make in November will shape the country and the world in which our children and grandchildren will grow, ”said Harris. "I believe in Joe Biden and I will do everything in my power to help him choose him as the next president of the United States."

.@Joe Biden He has served our country with dignity and we need it now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help him elect him as the next president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa – Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

in a video on Twitter In announcing the move, Harris said he "supports Joe because I think he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity."

"He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation and we need him now," he said.

Harris said he will campaign with Biden in Detroit on Monday night, a day before Michigan and five other states hold their primaries. Senator Bernie Sanders, Biden's last remaining opponent, has concentrated on Michigan while trying to recover from Super Tuesday.

Harris, one of the two African Americans who were in the race for the Democratic nomination, persecuted Biden at the beginning of the primary process for his decades-old comments praising segregationist senators and opposing buses to force desegregation.

In a debate in June 2019, Harris told Biden that it was "painful to hear him talk about the reputation of two senators from the United States who built their reputation and career in the segregation of race in this country." Biden accused Harris of mischaracterizing his position and defended his civil rights record.

After Harris withdrew his offer in December, Biden told Up News Info News that he didn't have the attacks against her. "I'm not good at resentment," he said.

Harris's support on Sunday comes days after Biden swept the south on Super Tuesday, accumulating great victories in states with large African-American populations, a key constituency in the Democratic primary. Those victories followed his overwhelming victory in South Carolina, where he enjoyed the support of Congressman James Clyburn, the number 3 Democrat in the House and black member of the highest ranking Congress.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.