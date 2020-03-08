Burning of refugee shelter while Greece implements new asylum restrictions | News

%MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b311% %MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b312%

A fire broke out in a refugee center on the Greek island of Lesbos when Greece announced new restrictions on asylum seekers in response to an increase in migration enabled by Turkey.

Sunday Incident at One Happy Family, a family care center for refugees operated by Switzerland, It was the second fire in a facility built for migrants after a reception center was set on fire by unknown perpetrators last Monday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b313% %MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b314%

The warehouse, which contained furniture and appliances, was completely destroyed, a fire spokesman told The Associated Press news agency on Sunday, under condition of anonymity, because an investigation into the fire was continuing.

%MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b315% %MINIFYHTML178c2b4e38cb99e52e5ed8b896d426b316%

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

John Psaropoulos of Al Jazeera, reporting from the camp in Lesbos, said the building was destroyed.

"It could be an accident, but at a time of high political tension on the island where right-wing groups have clashed with volunteers and NGOs that help refugees, there is also suspicion that this might not be the case," he said. Psaropoulos

The fire in the refugee center took place amidst a tense confrontation between Turkey and the European Union over who is responsible for the millions of migrants and refugees in Turkish territory and the thousands who have recently concentrated on their border with Greece.

Thousands of migrants headed to Turkey's land border with Greece, an EU member, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government announced earlier this month that he would no longer prevent these people from crossing into the countries of The EU.

Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to stop people trying to enter the country and since then the Greek border area has seen violent clashes.

Earlier on Saturday, the Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV that state support for refugees would be drastically reduced and that they would be asked to leave the camps after securing protection status.

"The accommodation and benefits for those receiving asylum will be interrupted within a month. Thereafter, they will have to work for a living. This makes our country a less attractive destination for migratory flows," said the minister. .

Many migrants reported having crossed into Greece, were beaten by Greek authorities and summarily forced to return to Turkey.

Erdogan will travel to Brussels on Monday to talk with senior EU officials about an agreement between Turkey and the EU in 2016 to contain refugee flows to Europe that has now collapsed. Each side has blamed the other.

The agreement required Turkey to stop the flow of migrants and refugees to Europe in exchange for up to six billion euros ($ 6.7 billion) in aid for Syrian refugees in its territory, a rapid membership in the EU and travel without a visa to Europe for Turkish citizens.

Erdogan has demanded that Europe bear more with the burden of refugee care, accusing the EU of not disbursing the money.

He announced that Turkey, which already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, would no longer be the guardian of Europe.

EU Foreign Ministers have criticized Turkey, saying it is using the desperation of migrants "for political purposes."