Bruins-Lightning rivalry is warming up

%MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc811% %MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc812%

Enroll us in seven games with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning this spring.

%MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc813% %MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc814%

The two talented squads met for the last time in the regular season on Saturday night at TD Garden. The Bruins had to get out of a hole early after leaving a couple of short counts and almost made it back after seeing the Bolts with a 3-0 lead.

%MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc815% %MINIFYHTML4708a8cb9335025994b1610f34d5bdc816% Crazy sequence in Bruins / Lightning, including hockey of yesteryear pic.twitter.com/qh7c1RJ2G6 – Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 8, 2020

David Pastrnak, who scored his 48th goal of the season, league leader, to take the Bruins into one, had the opportunity to match things in an attempt to break the end of the regulation. But Andrei Vasilievskiy made the save of the night in Pastrnak and the winner of the Hart Trophy last year, Nikita Kucherov, secured the 5-3 victory of the Lightning with an empty net account.

"They are a very good hockey team," said head coach Bruce Cassidy after the game. “They see two goals with which we fight all night to do it again. We went back in … but we never got the equalizer. "

However, the final result remained in the background with respect to the old hockey on display.

The physical nature of Saturday's inclination on Causeway Street began with Walpole's own Chris Wagner and the acquisition of Tampa's deadline for change, Barclay Goodrow, dropping gloves directly from the penalty area after serving conduct minors unsportsmanlike in the opening stanza.

That was just the beginning of a night full of penalty minutes, a huge 94, to be exact. A plethora of line fights, cuts and fists followed.

The Bruins did not back off a bit. When Brad Marchand encountered a 4-on-1 situation in the corner, his teammates came to match the odds. They defended each other and themselves, as evidenced by a rare fight by Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara's response to the unnecessary coup by Anthony Ciarelli before the recount of Sean Kuraly's second period.

All this happened four days after the Bruins extended their lead in the Atlantic Division to nine points in a strong victory in Tampa. The Lightning ended the week with the same result from which they entered, beating the Bruins by seven points in their last 14 games of the regular season.

"We always put a lot of emphasis on supporting each other and playing as a unit and as a team," Chara said. "And I thought you saw tonight that everyone responded the right way."

I don't think Bruins and Lightning really like each other pic.twitter.com/VenaHSZbuz – Conor Ryan (@ ConorRyan_93) March 8, 2020

The Bruins and Lightning solidified the first two places in the Atlantic during the last two seasons. They met in the second round two years ago and seem destined to meet again only one year after the Bolts succumbed to the Blue Jackets in a shocking sweep in Round 1 after their best regular season record in the history of the franchise.

They have established a lot of rivalry in recent seasons. The previous two meetings highlighted their mutual contempt. It would be appropriate if they met again at the end of April.

"I really don't like looking into the future, but I think that's what happened there tonight," said Charlie McAvoy after scoring his fifth goal of the season to put the Bruins on the board at 2:50 p.m. night. The middle stanza. “I have the feeling that we can see these guys again. Obviously, we didn't get the two points, but I think the way everyone played hard and everyone played physically no matter who it was. Sometimes things don't work out, but we'll take some positive aspects. "

The Bruins received a lot of criticism for shying away from the physical game sometimes this season. But they have shown that they can defend each other, especially in recent weeks.

But the postseason is a completely different beast. The Bruins succumbed to a physical Blues team in seven games last year. The Lightning tried to push them in the previous two bows, but unlike the Stanley Cup final last June, the Bruins responded well when the time came. The bad blood of the last week can continue if, or when, these two teams meet again with more important bets at play.