Bruins announcer Jack Edwards again criticized for strange comments

%MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c11% %MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c12%

In general, television commentators are not the ones who appear in the news the day after a great game. On the other hand, Jack Edwards is not your typical commentator.

%MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c13% %MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c14%

The Boston Bruins game announcer was once again criticized after an interesting call during Saturday night's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

%MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c15% %MINIFYHTML98949fb4234dec2997248551f292330c16%

Listens:

Clearly, there is a lot to unpack there.

First, Zdeno Chara of Boston opposes an apparent high suit by Mikhail Sergachev of Tampa Bay. Reacts by throwing the stick of Sergachev into the air, obtaining an impressive height at launch.

A few seconds later, Charlie McAvoy of Boston puts an archery that is spilled by Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The disc drips through Vasilevskiy's legs and seems to cross the goal line, but the referee immediately indicates that there was no goal. Nikita Kucherov of Tampa even has a decent escape opportunity before being interrupted by Chara at the other end.

MORE: See where Bruins, Lightning fall in our latest NHL Power ranking

Then, out of nowhere, the siren sounds inside the stadium to indicate that the video review showed a good goal. Boston fans, apparently as baffled as the rest of us, continue to boo while everyone on the ice tries to figure out what's going on.

Suddenly, the camera cuts to Chara fighting with Patrick Maroon of Tampa before Lightning striker Anthony Cirelli annihilates the captain of the Bruins with a cross check from behind. A fight occurs, with everyone on the ice, except the two goalkeepers involved in the fight. This is where Edwards' comment becomes interesting.

"It's fine, it's fine, it's fine," he says, clearly enjoying the old hockey on display. "It's time to fix things. Kuraly mistreats Killorn! Take your Harvard degree and take it to the hospital!"

Alex Killorn of Tampa Bay attended Harvard University, where he played college hockey for four years.

"Chara confronts Maroon," Edwards continues, "(He) says: & # 39; Do you want to see another life? I'll take you there! & # 39;"

Maroon then proceeds to take Chara to the ice before things finally calm down momentarily.

Fans on social media were less than impressed with Edwards' comment during the chaotic sequence, and many criticized him for his apparent bias towards Bruins players and the violent choice of words.

It is certainly not the first time Edwards has been in trouble for his calls.

In October, he was criticized for saying that an injury to Roman Polak in Dallas was "bad hockey karma."

And here is the Bruins announcer, Jack Edwards, casually calling Roman Polak's injury "bad hockey karma,quot; just before he was taken off the ice on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/lOdlJZPSfw – Mark Powell (@jim_joyce_hater) October 4, 2019

Polak was still and finally had to be taken out of the ice. The defender's agent, Allan Walsh, later took to twitter to call edwards.

"As for Jack Edwards," he said, "saying that Roman's injury was,quot; a bad hockey karma "while he was motionless on the ice, you're really a piece of s, and an absolute disgrace."

During the 2011 playoffs, Edwards also yelled at Montreal Canadiens defender Roman Hamrlik to get up after a collision with Michael Ryder of Boston.

Finally, in a 2013 game between Boston and Pittsburgh, he compared Matt Cooke of the Penguins with Sirhan Sirhan, the man who shot and killed Robert Kennedy. Cooke had finished the career of Marc Savard of the Bruins with a hard blow several years before.

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is for sure. Jack Edwards will always say what he thinks when he calls the games.

Boston fans probably wouldn't want it any other way.