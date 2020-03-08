Brooks Koepka is confident that his form will return soon | Golf news





Brooks Koepka had rounds of 72, 73, 81 and 71 to finish in nine at Bay Hill

Brooks Koepka believes it is only a matter of time before he rediscovers his best form after another disappointing week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Koepka scored the worst score of his career on the PGA Tour with a score of nine over 81 in the third round at Bay Hill on Saturday, although he did better in the final round with a one below 71 in which he filed five birdies with double bogey. Six in the first and eighteenth.

The four-time main winner made the late decision to play this week after missing the cut in the Honda Classic last week and will return to action in the Players Championship next week.

Koepka has a better result of the 17th joint position in Saudi Arabia this year and, as a result, has fallen to third place in first place in the world rankings, but left Bay Hill with some positive vibes.

"I found something with my placement, so my placement, the touch is back. I feel very safe with that," he said.

"I felt that my rhythm and line were pretty good, so it's nice to see some of them fall. I'm glad how I'm putting it and the short game is good. I just need to discover the long game. It feels so unorthodox, but will come, it's only a matter of time.

The last result in the top 10 of Koepka was in the Tour Championship

"I would never play more than three weeks in a row. But, obviously, sometimes things happen and the only way I see this overcome is by playing. That's my way of trying to solve it and solve it."

"Every year we have come, I don't know how far back, until 2016, the whole game has been terrible. So I don't know what it is these first three months of the year, but I fight quite a bit."