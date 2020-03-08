Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party presented a Spice Girls meeting

Entertainment filmed with PolyGram
Seen: Posh Spice, Baby Spice and Ginger Spice living their best life in Brooklyn BeckhamThe 21st birthday party: I guess our invitation was lost in the mail!
On Saturday, Victoria Beckham He turned to social networks to share fragments of his oldest son's birthday party. Also in assistance? Victoria's ex Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton Y Geri Halliwell. It was practically a complete meeting, we only needed Sporty Spice and Scary Spice!
But now Victoria's son can presume that 3/5 of the Spice Girls attended their 21st birthday.
Victoria shared a selfie of herself with Emma and Geri, subtitling one of the photos "Love u @emmaleebunton,quot;. Emma published it again and wrote: "I love you more @victoriabeckham,quot;. In another selfie with the trio together, Victoria wrote: "Kisses."
The mother of four also published a series of photos of her and her husband. David Beckham looking very welcoming on the dance floor on Instagram, writing: "Dancing until 6 in the morning! Kisses and happy birthday 21 @brooklynbeckham X I love you so much @davidbeckham x,quot;.
Victoria and David's elder also turned to social media to thank his parents and loved ones for an unforgettable night.
"Thank you mom and dad for organizing such an amazing party last night for all my friends, thanks for being part of a night I will never forget," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram.
British rapper Stormzy He also made a special appearance at the Brooklyn birthday party.
Earlier this week, on the actual date of Brooklyn's birth, the proud mother shared a touching and special birthday tribute for her son.
"21 years ago, today, the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and fun, you are our everything. I love you very much @davidbeckham xxx Happy birthday @brooklynbeckham," wrote the designer of fashion. , next to a picture of David hugging him when he was just a baby.
By sharing another childhood photo, David shared his own birthday tribute to his eldest son.
"Happy 21 for my big boy. What else can I say about you other than that you have become the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud? You are kind, passionate and affectionate, and as a father, that's what you want. look at your son … "wrote David. "We have had so many wonderful moments as father and son together, like raising trophies in all the places where I won them and for me that was always my dream … I love you, you have the most amazing day because you deserve it." @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @brooklynbeckham ".
