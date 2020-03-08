Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party presented a Spice Girls meeting

Seen: Posh Spice, Baby Spice and Ginger Spice living their best life in Brooklyn BeckhamThe 21st birthday party: I guess our invitation was lost in the mail!

On Saturday, Victoria Beckham He turned to social networks to share fragments of his oldest son's birthday party. Also in assistance? Victoria's ex Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton Y Geri Halliwell. It was practically a complete meeting, we only needed Sporty Spice and Scary Spice!

But now Victoria's son can presume that 3/5 of the Spice Girls attended their 21st birthday.

Victoria shared a selfie of herself with Emma and Geri, subtitling one of the photos "Love u @emmaleebunton,quot;. Emma published it again and wrote: "I love you more @victoriabeckham,quot;. In another selfie with the trio together, Victoria wrote: "Kisses."

The mother of four also published a series of photos of her and her husband. David Beckham looking very welcoming on the dance floor on Instagram, writing: "Dancing until 6 in the morning! Kisses and happy birthday 21 @brooklynbeckham X I love you so much @davidbeckham x,quot;.