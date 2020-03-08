Boston Celtics presents Oklahoma City Thunder with the aim of regaining consistency | NBA News

When the Boston Celtics last faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brad Stevens' team was in great shape and achieved a seventh consecutive victory, but entered the game at home Sunday against the Thunder pursued for inconsistency.

Since that 112-111 victory on February 9, the Celtics have gone 5-5, including the fall of three of their last four.

The jump in the game of Jayson Tatum, which averaged more than 30 points per game during the month of February, has been compensated by an inconsistent game and other artists that are not available for injury.

"Let's solve it," said the sixth-year Celtics guard.

However, the time to do so is being reduced with only 20 games to play.

"We gave them the first blows and then, after that, our effort calmed down," said Smart. "We picked it up towards the end, but it was too late at that time."

Boston's only victory in the last four was over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stevens said he thought one of the main problems was reduced to being healthy.

Kemba Walker has had a restriction of minutes since he returned from missing five games due to pain in his left knee.

Both Jaylen Brown (hamstrings) and Gordon Hayward (right knee) have missed the last two games and are expected to come out again on Sunday, although Stevens left the door open for Hayward's return.

"This is how the league works," Stevens said. "You play as well as you can."

Walker said he hoped the minute restriction would be lifted soon.

"I'm getting in and out of the game pretty quickly," said Walker. "I just have to keep working and trying my best not to get frustrated."

After Sunday's game, the Celtics will play seven of their next nine games away from home.

Oklahoma City has won 11 of its last 12 on the road, with its only defeat during the streak, which began in the first week of January, against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

After losing their first six games away from home to start the season, the Thunder are 19-5 on the road since then.

"We have to keep it moving," said Thunder base Chris Paul.

Live NBA: Oklahoma City @ Boston



Sunday March 8 10:00 p.m.



While the Celtics have been hit lately, Oklahoma City has enjoyed a period of relative health.

Rookie forward Darius Bazley hasn't played since the last meeting with the Celtics, missing 10 straight games with a bruise on his right knee. It is not far from a possible return, although it will not play on Sunday.

Everyone else who has played this season has been healthy recently.

"We have basically 20 auditions before the playoffs," Paul said. "We have to start developing the right habits and make sure we are ready for the final stretch."

